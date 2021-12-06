Want to know where to discover the device in Fortnite? After much speculation, Fortnite Chapter 3 has begun, and the map has now flipped over. The season comes with a new map, lots of weapons, and even a mechanic that allows you to slide in Fortnite. As if sliding down hills wasn’t thrilling enough, you’ll soon be able to swing across the map with the Spider-Man mythic item.

Punchcard quests no longer exist and challenges are split into daily, season, and milestone quests. The first of the season quests asks you to discover a device, this signals the start of a line of story challenges and nets you a large amount of XP to unlock new Fortnite skins.

We will show you where you need to go to discover the device in Fortnite, what it looks like, and which quests unlock after you find it.

Fortnite device locations

There are several possible devices to find in Fortnite – to discover a device, you need to head to one of The Seven outposts. If you check out your map by pressing M, then click on this quest in the quest tab, you’ll see each device location marked on the map.

Here are 11 Fortnite device locations:

Head inside one of the Seven outpost buildings, and you’ll see a briefcase device on the ground. Interact with it to complete the challenge. A scientist from the Seven asks for you to keep in touch. After finishing the current match, you will get three new quests. These quests ask you to destroy three signal jammers in a single match at The Launchpad, place surveillance cameras at Mighty Monument, and drop off three supplies at The Joneses.

With that, you should quickly complete the quest to discover the device in Fortnite. Of course, you gain XP for completing quests, but you can also earn bonus XP for wearing a Fortnite victory crown.