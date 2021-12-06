Fortnite – how to get Spider-Man and the mythic item

Are you looking for Spider-Man in Fortnite? The legendary wall-crawler has finally made his battle royale game debut in Fortnite Chapter 3. If you purchase the new battle pass, you can unlock the original Spider-Man Fortnite skin to dominate the battlefield in style. The web-slinging fun doesn’t stop there, as Spider-Man’s web-shooters are going to be made available for all players to use throughout the season.

The latest chapter of Fortnite flips the Chapter 2 island upside down, introducing a massive undiscovered world to explore. Punchcard quests are out this season, instead the devs have decided to opt for weekly quests this time around. There’s also the new victory crown mechanic which rewards skilled players for wearing the coveted crown with bonus experience points.

Reaching the end of the new battle pass is no easy task, luckily we’re here to help. Read our guide on how to discover the device to earn lots of experience and unlock another batch of challenges. Here’s everything you need to know about Spider-Man in Fortnite.

How to unlock Spider-Man in Fortnite

The Spider-Man skin is available on the ninth page of the Chapter 3 Season 1 battle pass. You need to unlock each item on the previous eight pages before you can unlock the original Spider-Man skin.

New Spider-Man skins in Fortnite

The Fortnite blog states that new Spideys are going to be available in the item shop throughout the season. We don’t know which web-heads are coming to Fortnite, but we can make some educated guesses.

Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to cinemas on December 15, so there’s a good chance one of the suits from this movie could be added to the game. Likewise, a trailer for next year’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 was recently released, which leads us to believe that Miles Morales and Gwen Stacey may also make an appearance at some point.

What we know for certain is that Spider-Man’s Future Foundation costume was revealed in the Fortnite overview trailer. This costume currently isn’t available in-game, but we expect it to be part of the battle pass rewards during the season. The third confirmed costume is Spider-Man’s iconic symbiote suit – this can be unlocked by reaching the final page of the battle pass.

Fortnite Spider-Man mythic item

Spider-Man’s web-shooters are coming to Fortnite as a mythic item, but they aren’t available right now. These gloves make it possible to traverse the landscape easily – you don’t even need tall buildings, even trees can be used to swing around the map.

Some players managed to get their hands on the web-shooters ahead of time by purchasing them from an NPC using Fortnite gold, but this has since been removed. Spider-Man’s web-shooters are going to be available in-game starting on December 11 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 5pm GMT.

That's everything there is to know about Spider-Man in Fortnite.