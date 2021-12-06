How to destroy Fortnite signal jammers

Want to know how to destroy the signal jammers in a single match in Fortnite? A new chapter has begun with the earth-shattering revelation that the leader of the Foundation is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, and that the plan to defeat the Cube Queen was to flip the island over. As such, the first season of Chapter 3 has an entirely different map, a sliding technique to help you move quickly, and new guns.

We now have daily, season, and milestone quests you can complete throughout the season. After you finish the season quest to discover the Fortnite device, you get three additional season quests to land at specific points on the map. One of them asks you to land at The Launchpad and destroy three signal jammers in a single match. Finding the jammers is fairly easy, as there are five scattered around the island. However, it may take a couple of tries to complete this challenge if you’re eliminated first.

To help you get lots of XP to spend on Fortnite skins, we will show you where The Launchpad is and where to find the three signal jammers you need to destroy.

Fortnite signal jammer locations

To destroy the signal jammers in Fortnite, you need to complete part one of the quest. First, head to The Launchpad, which is the largest island in the archipelago, located towards the east of the map. Once you arrive, the second part of the quest begins. To complete the quest, you only need to destroy three of the five signal jammers, but you must do it in the same match. The signal jammers can be found around the edge of the island and you can use your harvesting tool to destroy them.

Here are all five of the signal jammer locations in Fortnite Chapter 3:

The other two objectives are to place surveillance cameras at the Mighty Monument and drop off three supplies in The Joneses. Finally, if you want to know how to unlock Spider-Man in Fortnite, check out our guide to learn more about the Marvel superhero.