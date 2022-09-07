Fortnite chapter 3 season 3 final update has fans disappointed

The Fortnite chapter 3 season 3 final update dropped today and, while there was much talk of a massive event to see off the season of vibes, what players got was a chat update. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with smaller updates, but through a mix of timing and hype from players and leakers alike, some feel it’s a bit anti-climactic.

A lot of Fortnite seasons end with a concert of some kind or a spectacular crossover. While we’ve had a lot of good ones already this season, all that’s really done is set expectations higher. The Dragon Ball crossover will likely go down as one of the most entertaining collabs in the battle royale game, for example. With all of that in mind, and knowing that this season was also going to have an extra update, rumours started flying and hype started building. Instead of all of that, what we got was, well, this:

Well, nothing new with the update. We'll have to wait for Season 4 & the teasers from now on.. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 7, 2022

While the end of the season is still likely to have a massive in-game event, there’s not much leading up to it outside of Rainbow Royale. While there’s nothing new in terms of gameplay, there are some useful chat features to keep younger players safe by only allowing them to chat with friends, and you can now refund in-game purchases as long as you’ve not equipped them yet and it hasn’t been more than 24 hours.

On the plus side, chapter 3 season 4 is coming up fast, so there’s still plenty to look forward to. With nothing major going on in the game, it’s a good chance to brush up on our Fortnite tips and tricks to make sure you’re battle ready for when things kick off again.