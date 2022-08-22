Fortnite Marvel crossover could be returning to Epic’s battle royale

Fortnite Marvel crossovers are the kind of thing you could collect on a shelf, if you wanted to. It feels like they come around constantly at this point, and forgoing the intense appeal of the Dragon Ball crossover event and the rumoured Destiny 2 skins, stand out as being some of the most popular events going in the battle royale game.

The excitement is understandable, because Marvel is, for better or for worse, one of the biggest franchises in existence at this point. We get new shows nearly monthly, new films multiple times a year, and games are on the horizon, too. Even this month’s Fortnite Crew was a new version of Wolverine, so it’s not like we’ve gone long without a new take on the IP.

Well, it looks like we could be getting more Fortnite Marvel content soon according to leaks. ShiinaBR tweeted out saying “If the theories are true and next season is indeed a new Marvel season, which characters would you like to see in the new Battle Pass?” Meanwhile, HypeX mentioned that the Infinity Stones have recently been updated too, which makes it feel a lot like a convergence of little rumours making something more substantial.

We’re not 100% certain what the crossover would be, but if it does happen, it’s safe to assume it’ll be semi-relevant to current or upcoming shows and films. That means we could see Ms Marvel, She-Hulk, or even something related to Black Panther. Ms Marvel could well be the most interesting of those options given her powers and the potential for an item related to them, but we’ll have to wait and see.

