Back to Top

Fortnite Halloween skins leak ahead of Fortnitemares 2020

Yes, Fortnitemares is coming. While the 14.30 patch didn’t see the start of the Fortnite Halloween event, Epic has confirmed that it is coming, and dataminers have dug up a host of new Halloween skins in the 14.30 patch files well ahead of that launch. If you’re in the mood for Halloween games, Fortnite is going to have you covered.

“Get ready because Fortnitemares is just around the corner,” Epic says in an email message to content creators alongside the latest Fortnite patch. Fortnitemares has typically begun very close the end of the month. Over the past three years, the event has hit on October 26, 25, and 29, so don’t expect it to be very far before Halloween.

The new skins include the Crypt Crasher Pack, with Midnight Dusk, Arachne Couture, and Nightsurf Bomber skins, the Ultimate Reckoning Pack, with Gnash, Violent, and La Parca, and the Daredevil Bundle, which Epic already revealed as a prize in an upcoming Fortnite tournament. All those packs will be purchasable with Fortnite V-Bucks.

You can see the skin sets below, courtesy of dataminer FireMonkey.

Or check out a more detailed view of all the leaked skins in the full video.

YouTube Thumbnail

There are always plenty more Fortnite skins on the way for you to look stylish in.

Dustin Bailey

Senior news writer

Published:

As an American, Dustin enjoys being asked to write about football and cockney rhyming slang. Besides PC gaming, he's a keen anime and wrestling fan.

Read More
Fortnite V-Bucks
Fortnite Skins
Fortnite Creative Codes

Promoted

The best Amazon Prime Day mobile gaming deals

The best Amazon Prime Day mobile gaming deals
The best Amazon Prime Day console gaming deals

The best Amazon Prime Day console gaming deals
Play like the pros with OMEN

Play like the pros with OMEN
About Powered by Network-N
Back to Navigation