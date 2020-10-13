Fortnite Halloween skins leak ahead of Fortnitemares 2020

Yes, Fortnitemares is coming. While the 14.30 patch didn’t see the start of the Fortnite Halloween event, Epic has confirmed that it is coming, and dataminers have dug up a host of new Halloween skins in the 14.30 patch files well ahead of that launch. If you’re in the mood for Halloween games, Fortnite is going to have you covered.

“Get ready because Fortnitemares is just around the corner,” Epic says in an email message to content creators alongside the latest Fortnite patch. Fortnitemares has typically begun very close the end of the month. Over the past three years, the event has hit on October 26, 25, and 29, so don’t expect it to be very far before Halloween.

The new skins include the Crypt Crasher Pack, with Midnight Dusk, Arachne Couture, and Nightsurf Bomber skins, the Ultimate Reckoning Pack, with Gnash, Violent, and La Parca, and the Daredevil Bundle, which Epic already revealed as a prize in an upcoming Fortnite tournament. All those packs will be purchasable with Fortnite V-Bucks.

You can see the skin sets below, courtesy of dataminer FireMonkey.

Crypt Crashers Pack

Crash the season's spookiest haunts with the Crypt Crashers set. Bought With: V-Bucks Outfits:

Midnight Dusk

Arachne Couture

Nightsurf Bomber Backblings:

Arachnid Tote

Batty Pack

Firebreather's Daypack Pickaxes:

Dark Days

Webspinner's Slice

— FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 13, 2020

Ultimate Reckoning Pack

Scare your squad with outfits from the island's darkest tale, The Ultimate Reckoning. Bought With: V-Bucks Outfits:

Gnash

Violet

La Parca Backblings:

Lil' Gnashy

UV Wings

— FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 13, 2020

Or check out a more detailed view of all the leaked skins in the full video.

