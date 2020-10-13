Fortnite Halloween skins leak ahead of Fortnitemares 2020

Yes, Fortnitemares is coming. While the 14.30 patch didn’t see the start of the Fortnite Halloween event, Epic has confirmed that it is coming, and dataminers have dug up a host of new Halloween skins in the 14.30 patch files well ahead of that launch. If you’re in the mood for Halloween games, Fortnite is going to have you covered.
“Get ready because Fortnitemares is just around the corner,” Epic says in an email message to content creators alongside the latest Fortnite patch. Fortnitemares has typically begun very close the end of the month. Over the past three years, the event has hit on October 26, 25, and 29, so don’t expect it to be very far before Halloween.
The new skins include the Crypt Crasher Pack, with Midnight Dusk, Arachne Couture, and Nightsurf Bomber skins, the Ultimate Reckoning Pack, with Gnash, Violent, and La Parca, and the Daredevil Bundle, which Epic already revealed as a prize in an upcoming Fortnite tournament. All those packs will be purchasable with Fortnite V-Bucks.
You can see the skin sets below, courtesy of dataminer FireMonkey.
Crypt Crashers Pack
Crash the season's spookiest haunts with the Crypt Crashers set.
Bought With: V-Bucks
Outfits:
Midnight Dusk
Arachne Couture
Nightsurf Bomber
Backblings:
Arachnid Tote
Batty Pack
Firebreather's Daypack
Pickaxes:
Dark Days
Webspinner's Slice
Vamp Axe pic.twitter.com/I5BKn280zh
— FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 13, 2020
Ultimate Reckoning Pack
Scare your squad with outfits from the island's darkest tale, The Ultimate Reckoning.
Bought With: V-Bucks
Outfits:
Gnash
Violet
La Parca
Backblings:
Lil' Gnashy
UV Wings
Reaper's Backplate pic.twitter.com/S6ZdmpkQ39
— FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 13, 2020
Or check out a more detailed view of all the leaked skins in the full video.
There are always plenty more Fortnite skins on the way for you to look stylish in.