Fortnite Fortnitemares is here for Save the World players

Fortnite Fortnitemares is a yearly event for the battle royale game that has Halloween descend upon players, the world, and a few different modes as well. It usually means a lot of fun skins, and can even mean seeing things like zombies popping up in the standard battle royale mode.

While the idea of Halloween might not be something you’re thinking about given that we’ve only just said goodbye to August, you’re wrong. Fortnitemares actually pseudo-began last month with a Fortnite callout, and we’re all-in on the spooky season so you’d best believe we’re excited to be bringing you the good news that Fortnitemares has already begun in the Save the World mode ahead of chapter 3 season 4.

There are a few new knights to recruit and play as, some fun new weapons like the Jack-O-Launcher, and the return of dungeons below Homebase. In fact, there are actually five different dungeons to work your way through alone or with your friends, and you’ll be able to find all of the new goodies as you go.

While the Save the World mode isn’t as popular as the standard PvP offerings of Fortnite, it’s still a lot of fun, and if you’ve got access to it anyway, there’s no reason not to jump on in. If you don’t already own it but want to, you can actually get it as part of the new Crossmark Operative Pack, which comes with a Nia outfit, a few other little bits, and the Save the World campaign.

