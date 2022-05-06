Where to find the Fortnite lightsaber

You can now find a Fortnite lightsaber in the popular battle royale game as part of an event to coincide with Star Wars day. They come in many different flavours, from Luke’s classic green lightsaber design to more elaborate variants, including Kylo Ren’s chaotic-looking personalised lightsaber with the cross guard, and Mace Windu’s badass purple glowing stick. These powerful mythic rarity melee weapons can quickly eliminate enemies with just a few good strikes, but you may have difficulty finding them.

When you get your hands on a Fortnite lightsaber, there are two challenges you can complete. The first requires you to survive five storm cycles while holding a lightsaber. It’s important to wield the lightsaber as the storm cycle ends for it to count towards the challenge. You can keep an eye on how long the storm has left to close in by checking the countdown timer on the right side of the screen.

The second challenge is to deflect ten bullets with a lightsaber. Press the right mouse button to enter a defensive stance that automatically catches any rounds your enemies fire in front of you. However, this stance has downsides in that you can’t deflect bullets coming from behind you, and you only move at a slow walking pace.

To find any of the Fortnite lightsabers, you need to open loot chests scattered all around the Fortnite map. Unfortunately, getting a lightsaber will likely take several tries, particularly if luck isn’t on your side. Alternatively, you may be able to find one on any opponent you defeat, but that relies on your ability to take them out. You have a better chance of finding a lightsaber if you stick to searching chests.

You only have a few more days to complete these challenges, so hop into a game and try to grab one of the Fortnite lightsabers before it’s too late. While you’re trying to survive the storm cycles, you may wish to hunt all of the available Fortnite Omni Chips so you can unlock new styles for Fortnite’s own take on the lightsaber – the Omni Sword.