Fortnite map brings Pokemon Snap to the battle royale game

This Fortnite map, based on Pokemon Snap, is a great way to break out of the battle royale game from Epic and enjoy a more relaxed way of playing. While the Fortnite chapter 4 season 1 release date is looming overhead now, some players don’t want to worry about that and would rather chill out and search for some Pokemon.

While there are going to be a lot of players frantically scrambling around trying to complete things like the Fortnite Herald quests, there are probably a lot of you who maxed out the battle pass long ago. It’s nice to keep your skills sharp by dropping in and enjoying the chaos of the battle royale mode, but sometimes it’s nice to push the Fortnite Creative mode a bit more.

If you’re also someone who happens to enjoy the world of Pokemon, then you’ll want to have a look at this Pokemon Snap-inspired map from someone called ArcadeRoomYtbe on Reddit. There are some slight differences between the actual game and this take on it, but it should scratch the itch if you just like floating around and trying to spot critters out in the world.

Now, if you’ve watched the video or played the map using the code 9112-9965-2693, you’ll notice that you’re not actually taking pictures of the Pokemon but, uh, blowing them up with a proximity grenade launcher. We’re choosing to view this as a more detailed form of photography that actually fully captures the 3D essence of the monsters, rather than choosing to view it as inhumane. Besides, Pokemon is hardly a paradise of animal rights, is it?

If you’re feeling inspired by this and want to try and make your own map, then have a look at our Fortnite Creative mode guide, because there’s a lot of stuff to learn. We’ve also got a list of the best Fortnite Island codes and best Fortnite Creative codes too, because more inspiration can only ever be a good thing.