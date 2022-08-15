Fortnite Metal Gear Solid map takes players through MGS history

Fortnite players spend a lot of time crushing each other in the battle royale game, but also creating some of the most amazing maps you’ll have ever seen. First came the recreation of Rapture in this Bioshock map. Now, one player is taking us through Metal Gear Solid history with an homage to Hideo Kojima’s definitive stealth game.

The creative mode is a genuine joy to play around with, but only the most committed players will be able to recreate board games, or even have their maps shared by the official Fortnite Twitter like this Fall Guys-inspired map, and this World of Deathrun parkour map. Some map creators don’t get the ability to release codes though, and this Metal Gear Solid map shows off how flawed that system can be.

NaoEdwin is the creator of this impressive map, and while we can’t explore it because they’ve not been given publishing rights, we can still watch the two videos they posted up. The first map has the majority of the gameplay, with it showing off some Codec cutscenes, and the early moments of Metal Gear Solid. It’s fun to see the way NaoEdwin has created the same feel of using Fortnite’s interactables and weapons, and watching them yeet things at enemies to take them out stealthily is good fun.

The blizzard in the second section of the first video is also very impressive. It obscures everything from view a little bit, but adds an immense amount of ambience and accuracy to the recreation. They also have to use a silenced pistol to take enemies out from afar, and hunt down different items to progress through the level properly. If you do end up watching all of it, then you can check out part two on the same thread. We just hope Epic eventually allows this person to actually publish their maps properly.

In more official — but no less surprising — Fortnite crossover news, the date for the Dragon Ball event has now been officially announced. Also, if you’re no fan of stealth, then you should be trying to use the Ripsaw Launcher as often as possible. Also, be sure to check out our guide on essential Fortnite tricks and trips, and our guide to Fortnite creative mode, and how to build your own mini-games.