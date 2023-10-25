Turn out the lights and barricade the doors at Mega City, because Fortnite just added a Michael Myers outfit as well as some Halloween-themed items to the Item Store. The bundle is called ‘The Shape,’ and it’s available to download now.

The new Halloween tie-in comes as part of the ongoing Fortnite Fortnitemares 2023 event that’s happening in the blockbuster battle royale game. We’ve already seen a bunch of new spooky new content arrive, including a new skin from a beloved Disney Halloween movie.

‘The Shape’ bundle features a Michael Myers outfit, The ‘Live From Haddonfield’ emote, a pumpkin-themed back-bling, as well as the Slasher pickaxe. The full bundle will set you back 1,800 V-Bucks, while you’ll need to spend 1,500 V-Bucks to pick up the outfit on its own. The best part of this new bundle is undeniably the emote, which plays the iconic Halloween theme from the original movie.

The Michael Myers outfit looks to be a blend of multiple incarnations of the storied horror slasher. There’s definitely elements of the recent reboot in there, as well as hints of the original outfit from Halloween (1978).

Fortnitemares 2023 continues for the next week or so, adding in more Halloween-themed items as we draw closer to Tuesday, October 31. There’s even map changes, like ghostly figures that will point out loot, and candy buckets that drop consumables when looted.

Even more is set to be added to Fortnite in the coming week, so keep an eye out in the Item Shop for updates. In the meantime, be sure to check out our list of the 50 best Fortnite skins. Elsewhere, there’s our look at the Fortnite system requirements you’ll need to run the game.