Fortnite system requirements 2023

What are the Fortnite system requirements? Despite the fact that the battle royale game runs on mobile phones, it won’t run well on just any gaming PC. In fact, developer Epic Games changed the necessary hardware needed to play Fortnite just a few years ago.

You don’t actually need a dedicated pixel pusher to hit the Fortnite minimum requirements, as the iGPU on the Intel Core i3 3225 is powerful enough to secure you a place on the battle bus. Naturally, upgrading to the best gaming CPU you can with more modern on-board graphics will help boost fps versus the now decade-old processor.

Here are the Fortnite system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i3 3225 Intel Core i5 7300U RAM 4GB 8GB GPU Intel HD Graphics 4000 Nvidia GeForce GTX 960

AMD Radeon R9 280 Storage 35GB 44GB

Moving up to the Fortnite recommended specs doesn’t require the best graphics card, as the Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 280 will suffice. That said, the more powerful your pixel pusher, the higher your frame rate will go. You can keep track of it with an fps monitor, which should help you figure out the optimal settings for your setup.

Epic doesn’t formally list what the official Fortnite size is, but the base battle royale game takes up 35GB of space. Installing the game’s optional high resolution textures pack will increase Fortnite’s footprint by 9GB, up to a reasonable 44GB. The battle royale will work on a hard drive, but installing it on the best SSD you have will help with load times.

