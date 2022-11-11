Fortnite skins for FNCS 2022 are exclusives, so get them now

New Fortnite skins have been released to help celebrate this year’s FNCS competition, and while they’re certainly stylish they won’t return to the battle royale game again once they’ve left the item shop. While chapter 3 season 4 has had a lot of new skins, these are the only ones you can buy that won’t be returning.

The Fortnite Champion Series is basically the largest competition in the game. It challenges players from all over the world to compete to prove they’re the best of the best. It’s no easy feat to make it into the FNCS, but for most of us, watching them is about as involved as we’ll get. If you want a more permanent reminder of the event though, you can always buy the new FNCS 2022 skins, the Recon Champion or the Dummy Supreme.

Competition, confidence, hype. Represent FNCS Invitational 2022 with these newest additions to the FNCS Set, in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/ttVkNlo2Kj — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 10, 2022

You can buy each skin for 800 V-Bucks each, or if you want to, you can grab the full FNCS Invitational 2022 Bundle for 2,300. This includes both of the skins, along with a few extra cosmetics to complete the kit.

It’s worth keeping in mind that these skins are only meant to be available until November 16 according to ShiinaBR. As is the case with a lot of these real-life event skins, they’re also highly unlikely to ever return to the item shop as no FNCS skins have returned up until this point, unlike many other purchasable Fortnite cosmetics.

Of course, if you’re not interested in the skins, you can always just keep looking forward to Fortnite chapter 3 season 5, especially as it could well coincide with the introduction of Creative 2.0. We’ve only got a few more weeks to wait, so it’s a good idea to put some time in to finish anything you’ve not completed yet, like the Fortnite herald quests, or if you’re doing fine with the battle pass, just check out some of the best Fortnite island codes.