Fortnite Creative 2.0 could arrive in chapter 3 season 5

Fortnite chapter 3 season 5 could mark the arrival of Fornite Creative 2.0, as the Epic battle royale game is subject to more leaks, and the current Fortnite battle pass looks set to draw to an early close.

We’ve all had a laugh in Fortnite chapter 3 season 4, but the last few weeks have felt a little underwhelming for some. When you then factor in the news yesterday that the battle pass, and therefore the season, could be ending one day sooner than initially expected, things start to seem strange. However, it looks as though there’s a reason we’ve had cool creative updates like the new Rocket League Octane device this season.

That’s because Fortnite Creative 2.0, according to ShiinaBR, is going to be released alongside the next season. “Creative 2.0 will launch together with the next Battle Royale season!” says the stalwart leaker in a recent tweet, adding that the Creative 2.0 launch window could shift, but that it would be “vert unlikely.”

The creative tools in Fortnite are already some of the best around, and the 2.0 update could expand and diversify them in myriad ways. If you want to get a head start on your own Fornite custom content, check out our Fortnite Creative mode guide. Of course, we’ll also be bringing you all the details on 2.0 as they arrive.

