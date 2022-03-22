How to sprint in Fortnite: new tactical sprint and parkour

Want to know about how Fornite’s tactical sprint works? Now that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has removed building, there’s a new way to quickly traverse the map and grab onto just-out-of-reach places thanks to a new sprint mechanic. Your default running speed has been increased in the new season, but in addition to that, now you can go even faster when the occasion calls for it, using the new tactical sprint.

Fortnite tactical sprint lets you move quickly and even bust through doorways, but it also removes your ability to shoot. You may need to check that the ability is bound to a key when you next boot the game, but once you do you’ll be able to make full use of the new dash.

This will likely come in handy for upcoming weekly challenges, and there may even be parts of the new Fortnite map that are designed with this new feature in mind. So without further ado, let’s get into everything you need to know about Fortnite tactical sprint.

How to sprint in Fortnite

On PC, you can sprint in Fortnite by pressing left shift. When you’re sprinting, a new stamina bar appears above your health and depletes as you race across the island.

If it runs out, you won’t be able to sprint anymore, but running normally doesn’t influence how fast it recharges. Sliding does though – your stamina bar won’t start to recharge until you come out of the slide. You can also choose to sprint again before the bar fills up to the max.

You can also use the tactical sprint to jump up and grab onto ledges that are just out of your reach – a successful grab will haul you up onto the surface you’re trying to reach. It’s basically parkour, turning Fortnite into one of the best parkour games on PC.

That’s everything there is to know about the new Fortnite tactical spring features. If you’re looking for free Fortnite v-bucks, we’ve got you covered. You can also check out these sweet Fortnite skins.