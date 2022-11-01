Fortnite Star Wars collaboration adds Han Solo, Luke, and Leia gear

This Fortnite Star Wars collaboration brings in some exciting new Fortnite skins along with some cool items. The Epic battle royale game has seen a bit of Star Wars in the past, but this looks to be one of the biggest for the classic sci-fi series yet, and there’s plenty of stuff to get stuck into with Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, and Leia all getting fresh gear.

Fortnite chapter 3 season 4 has had a few collaborations and guest skins already with the likes of new Rick and Morty skins, as well as heavy hitters like the Black Adam skin. It does feel as though these kinds of collaborations and crossovers are becoming more frequent, but if you’re a fan of pop culture, then you’re probably not going to mind that too much.

Well, we’re back in space once again to visit the original trilogy of Star Wars with new item bundles in the shop. This time around we’re getting a group of Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo bundles, each of which comes with a skin with different styles and various items too. However, that’s not all that’s going down this time around.

That’s because Skywalker Week is kicking off from now until November 8th, and has special quests to complete for more XP along with two versions of Luke’s Lightsaber to use, the return of Darth Vader’s Lightsaber, the return of the E-11 Blaster Rifle, and uh, also the Junk Rift. That last one sounds odd, but it’s because the Junk Rifts now have a chance to drop the X-34 Landspeeder.

