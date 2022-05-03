Fortnite Star Wars celebration starts now, with lightsabers

May 4 is Star Wars Day, officially – although after the run of Star Wars films and TV series we’ve seen over the past few years, it’s rarely seemed like it’s /not/ Star Wars Day. At any rate, May 4 is special – mainly for pun-related reasons – and Fortnite is getting in on the celebrations by offering a bunch of Star Wars themed goodies.

The battle royale game has already kicked things off, in fact: now through May 17, Fortnite players can volunteer for ‘Stormtrooper training’ by taking on a series of Star Wars quests. If you complete five of them, you’ll earn yourself an Empire banner to display in-game.

On both the battle royale and zero-build maps, you’ll also be able to pick up iconic Star Wars weapons. The E-11 blaster rifle can be acquired by exchanging bars or by looting chests around the island. You’ll also be able to find lightsabers – the models originally carried by Luke Skywalker, Kylo Ren, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Mace Windu – by exploring and searching the maps.

In case you need a refresher, here’s how lightsabers work:

Almost every Star Wars outfit that’s been featured in Fortnite will be returning to the shop for the two-week celebration – the one exception being the Mandalorian, which was a battle pass reward.

The outfits include:

  • Imperial Stormtrooper
  • Kylo Ren
  • Zorii Bliss
  • Finn
  • Rey
  • Sith Trooper
  • Boba Fett
  • Fennec Shand
  • Krrsantan

There’s a fair amount of Star Wars content to find in Fortnite already, but some hints have trickled up that suggest there may be even more to come.

