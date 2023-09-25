Cyberpunk 2077 is back on many of our radars as its upcoming expansion, Phantom Liberty, nears its official launch. With a brand new story accompanied by legendary actor Idris Elba himself, these are especially exciting times for CD Projekt Red’s futuristic game. Despite all of the other big releases dropping recently, including entire games rather than DLC or expansions, Cyberpunk 2077 has made its way back to the top of Steam’s global top sellers. What’s right behind it, in second place? Phantom Liberty.

When Cyberpunk 2077 first released, many fans grew infatuated with Keanu Reeves’ character, Johnny Silverhand. Now that the RPG game‘s expansion is just on the horizon, we have a new celebrity to fawn over in Night City. Idris Elba, known as Solomon Reed in-game, is on his way with an action-packed story. Our Phantom Liberty review explores the fresh content’s ins and outs more in-depth, but it’s definitely one of those launches you won’t want to miss.

The expansion is causing waves within the gaming community, as we see Cyberpunk 2077 hit number one on Steam’s list of top-selling games like it did years back in 2020. Not only is the base game back up there, though, but Phantom Liberty is following close behind in the second spot on the list of top sellers. It doesn’t end there, though. The third entry is occupied by none other than a bundle containing both Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty.

That’s right, Cyberpunk is currently number one, two, and three on Steam’s global list of top sellers. Momentarily, Payday 3 occupied the peak but saw its numbers dwindle quickly as negative reviews poured in due to issues with online functionality. You’ll now find the third Payday down past some of this year’s other big names, like Baldur’s Gate 3, Lies of P, and Starfield.

With the Phantom Liberty release date straight ahead and CD Projekt Red’s recent free deployment of Cyberpunk 2077’s massive 2.0 update, Steam’s list of top sellers will likely remain dominated by the sci-fi RPG. There’s a massive Cyberpunk 2077 Steam sale on right now, too. On top of all of these impressive numbers, the game is currently Steam’s third most-played game overall, with over 100,000 fans in-game.

While you wait to dive into Phantom Liberty yourself, be sure to check out some of our favorite Cyberpunk 2077 mods for some free ways to spice up your base game. Alternatively, browse through our rundown on the best current Cyberpunk 2077 builds to ensure a smooth gameplay experience.