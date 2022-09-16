Fortnite Uncharted glider — how to get the Naughty Dog crossover

A Fortnite Uncharted glider is coming to the battle royale game. We’ve had a full Fortnite Uncharted crossover before, but the way you unlock this glider from Naughty Dog’s action adventure is a little different to what many players will be expecting.

Generally speaking, Fortnite skins and items are either bought in the item shop, like the Fortnite Destiny 2 skins, or earned by completing things like the Dragon Ball quests. While it’s not unheard of, it’s pretty rare that we find ourselves needing to look outside of the game to unlock new items or skins, but that’s what you’ll have to do here.

Sully's "New" Seaplane Glider just got decrypted! pic.twitter.com/yioaaFD9GD — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 15, 2022

To unlock the Fortnite Uncharted glider, which is Sully’s Seaplane Glider, you’ll actually need to pre-order Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection from the Epic Game Store before October 19. You’ll then gain access to the glider in Fortnite immediately, but it’s not the only way you can start floating down to the ground using it.

If you’re not planning on buying the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, you’ll actually be able to buy the item when it hits the Fortnite item shop on November 17. That’s all according to the store page anyway. So, if you’re someone who sits in the Venn diagram of Uncharted fans and Fortnite fans, then you can unlock this item straight away as long as you were going to buy the game. If not, you can wait and probably just skip it.

That’s everything you need to know about this glider. If you’re looking to get the lowdown on chapter 3 season 4 then we’ve got you covered. It’s also worth refreshing your own prowess by reading over our Fortnite tips and tricks, because winning isn’t all that matters, but it certainly helps.