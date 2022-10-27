Fortnite weapons play along with Halloween’s Spooky Scary Skeletons

Fortnite weapons come in a lot of shapes, sizes, power levels, and uses. Sure, most of them are just for trying to win in this battle royale game, but some can be powerful utility tools as well. And they can even be used as instruments, as one player discovered when they banged out Halloween hit Spooky Scary Skeletons.

Fortnite chapter 3 season 4 has some of the coolest new weapons and items we’ve seen yet. Sure, the most intriguing are still likely the Chrome and EvoChrome weapons, but there are plenty of fun items to pick up and use. With Fortnitemares going on though, one player took it upon themselves to get into the Halloween season with a mix of music and mechanics.

If you’ve been on TikTok or have fallen into the black hole that is YouTube shorts recently, it’s very likely that you’ve heard the Spooky Scary Skeletons song, albeit a remix of the original which was actually released back in 1996. It’s a happy little jaunt that makes for a fairly funky tune when sped up, and the dance that goes along with it is limp-warping. Well, one player played along to the song using guns, reload sounds, and a bit of the Chrome.

LuizKBeat decided that they wanted to bring back the Gun Sync videos to Reddit, and with this as a showing, it’s hard to disagree. While the beat itself is impressive, our favourite parts are when they’re dropping the beat with the breakdowns using some of the more unusual sounds, including the new howl. It’s a very impressive edit for sure.

