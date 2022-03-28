It looks like a Fortnite PvE battle event is coming

It seems like some sort of Fortnite PvE battle event is coming as part of the Chapter 3 Season 2 “resistance” push. The Fortnite leak suggests that players will soon have to fight to defend certain locations on the map against NPC soldiers, perhaps in a similar fashion to the Sideways Encounters of last season.

The current theme of the battle royale game‘s new season is fighting back against the attacking Imagined Order forces, with multiple blimps covering the sky and tanks causing havoc for most players. The map itself shows areas occupied by the IO and The Seven’s resistance, but there hasn’t been much movement in those battle lines since the season began.

Thanks to a glitch spotted on Reddit, and confirmed by Fortnite leakers such as iFireMonkey, it seems the fight will soon escalate and players will be tasked with defending or attacking specific map POIs – such as Tilted Towers or Spider-Man‘s Daily Bugle. The exact quest description is “help the Seven reclaim…” followed by a location.

A datamine of Fortnite’s files confirms this “Seven Vs IO” event will happen at five locations, with the PvE encounter having three stages. It’s likely not a separate limited-time mode, either, according to leakers. This seems a lot like the Sideways Encounters from the last season, except with specific objectives in mind rather than just killing waves of NPC enemies.

In a recently deleted Reddit post someone's game glitched and the string "HELP THE SEVEN RECLAIM (POI_Name)" was seen on screen. After checking I can confirm this string is in the files and some other related strings are: – Stage 1 of 3

– STAGE MESSAGE TEXT LINE 2 pic.twitter.com/XMLL5QJAXE — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 27, 2022

Strings:

_ "HELP THE SEVEN RECLAIM POI_Name"

_ "STAGE 1 OF 3" POIs Where the encounters will happen:

_ Daily Bugle

_ Coney Crossroads

_ Tilted Towers

_ Rocky Reels

_ Condo Canyon Also this will not be an LTM, it will happen in matches just like the Sideways Encounters

(2/2) pic.twitter.com/PHLymt2rwS — Egyptian Fortnite Leaker (@Egyptian_Leaker) March 26, 2022

If the files are already in the current version of the game, these PvE encounters will likely kick off soon or alongside the next patch. We’ll have to wait and see, for now.

For all the info on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass, check that link. It’s a very Marvel-themed season, for sure.

Razer BlackShark V2 ProRazer$180VIEWNetwork N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.