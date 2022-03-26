Fortnite Jetpacks are coming back, more Boba Fett

It looks like the return of Fortnite Jetpacks is imminent, which will likely happen soon in Chapter 3 Season 2. Furthermore, a new leak shows that the battle royale game‘s jetpacks are now revised to allow hovering – which basically turns any player into Boba Fett, even when they’re not playing as Boba Fett.

Jetpacks were temporarily added to Epic Games’ phenomenal multiplayer game way back in 2018, and have received occasional resurrections since. They’re pretty cool but were used more for getting around the map, rather than becoming a Star Wars-like bounty hunter.

They’ve been vaulted for a while now but made a brief return alongside The Mandalorian and baby Yoda/Grogu in Chapter 2 Season 5, in the form of Mando’s own jetpack – which controlled far more responsibly than the normal Fortnite pack, allowing for better hovering and aiming in that badass Boba Fett-like way. Going by a new leak, the regular jetpack is coming back again – and it’s been redesigned to control more awesomely.

As recorded by @postboxpat on Twitter, the new Mandalorian-style version of Fortnite’s jetpack was spotted on one of the game’s sandbox maps. As leaker HYPEX confirms, the jetpack is coming back and will be found in the IO blimps dotting the map. No word yet on when they’ll start appearing, but if it’s in the sandbox mode it’ll likely be very soon. Maybe it’ll even allow players to get over the removal of Spider-Man’s web-shooters.

Jetpacks have been changed to now hover & allow you to aim while shooting. They're set to return this season and spawn in a Jetpack container attached to walls inside the IO Blimps! (Clip by @postboxpat)pic.twitter.com/X8FmdZys9x — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 25, 2022

For all the info on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass, check that link. It’s a very Marvel-themed season, for sure.

