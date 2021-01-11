Forza Horizon 4 is getting the new 2020 Corvette C8 in this week’s update

Forza Horizon 4 will be seeing another content update this week that introduces three new cars to unlock. One of those is the much-requested 2020 Corvette C8, an aggressive-looking sports car with an angular dose of American muscle layered on for good measure.

The 2020 Corvette C8 is a mid-engine V8, giving it superior handling and balance. That’s a good thing, because that V8 engine produces 495 brake horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, allowing it to rocket from 0-60 mph in just 2.8 seconds. It’s the first Corvette ever to sport a mid-engine design, and it puts Chevy’s new sports car into the league that features some of the world’s most popular supercars – but at a fraction of the cost of its more exotic brethren.

The version you’ll get to drive around in Forza Horizon 4 features the optional Z51 performance package that features a distinctive front bumper and spoiler, as well as a nice little performance boost. You’ll be able to unlock it by completing the Find New Roads season championship during the summer season.

Also coming in the next update is the 1990 Camaro IROC-Z. This is another classic American muscle car, featuring a low profile, a long hood and a wide wheelbase. This one will be slippery around the corners (if this reporter’s experience in a later-model Z28 is anything to go by), but Forza Horizon 4 is the perfect racing game to get a feel for it in. You’ll unlock this classic by completing 50% of the festival playlist’s winter season.

Finally, Playground is also adding the Honda S800, a little 1966 convertible that represented one of the first automobiles Honda ever made after having spent its life as a motorcycle manufacturer. That lineage is present in the S800 in the form of an 800cc in-line 4 cylinder engine.

That only produces 70 brake horsepower, but it’s enough to send the little car whizzing around the tight turns that lead up into the hills in Forza Horizon 4’s English countryside. You can swap that motor out for a rally engine and some off-road tyres in the garage, however, and apparently it makes for a pretty good beach dragster. Unlock it by completing That ’70s Championship in the spring festival playlist.

Series 31 will arrive January 14, and completing 50% will earn you the Backstage Pass – your ticket to some of the rarest cars in the game.