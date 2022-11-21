Forza Horizon 5 auction house closed while devs fix wrecked economy

If you play Forza Horizon 5 for a while, you end up with lots of cars. Heaps of ’em, in fact. There are several things you can do with them: you can gift them to other players in the racing game’s various barns, or you can sell them to players looking to complete their collections using the Forza Horizon 5 auction house. That feature has been unavailable for the past week, and Playground Games says it’ll remain offline until the developer can rebalance the game’s economy.

The patch notes for the latest Forza Horizon 5 hotfix don’t go into detail on why the economy needs rebalancing, which is down to an infinite money exploit players discovered that allowed them to rake in untold millions of credits by participating in the Horizon Super 7 series of community challenges.

With maxed-out bank accounts, players would then hit the auction house and buy everything that was for sale, leading to massive price inflation across the auction house. Playground says it’s looking for a way to solve this problem, and that the auction house will be closed in the meantime.

“The Auction House remains unavailable as we continue to work towards a solution to rebalance the Auction House economy,” the patch notes read. “We apologise for the inconvenience, and we’ll share another update on this as soon as possible.”

The latest hotfix solves the infinite money exploit in Super 7, and makes some “general stability improvements” to the game.

The hotfix also addresses some minor issues in Forza Horizon 5 following the last update: there’s a fix for chapter 3 of the new Donut Media Horizon story failing to activate for some players, and a display issue with the bonnet of the 2000 Nissan Silvia Spec R.