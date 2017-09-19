The Forza Motorsport 7 demo is available now

Update September 20, 2017: The demo for Forza 7 is now available.

Fulfill your dreams, racing fans, because the demo for Forza Motorsport 7 is now available. You can grab it here, provided you’ve got a spare 22 gigabytes of hard drive space to expend on a demo featuring three cars and three tracks.

Those tracks include Dubai, Mugello Circuit, and the Nürburgring GP, and your selectable vehicles include the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, 2015 Mercedes-Benz racing truck, and 2015 Nissan GTR, all of which are quite fancy. Still, 22 gigs worth of fancy?

The PC version of the demo offers a benchmark mode if you tap F in the video settings. The demo doesn’t currently support unlocked frame rates, but an update will allow it to in the future.

The minimum and recommended requirements are very similar to those we’ve previously reported, but here they are for posterity, along with what Microsoft say to expect from them.

Minimum (720p at 30fps):

Intel i5-750 2.67 GHz or AMD FX-6300

NVIDIA GT 740 or NVIDIA GTX 650 or AMD R7 250X

Recommended (1080p at 60fps):

Intel i5 4460 3.2GHz or AMD FX-8350

NVIDIA GTX 670 or NVIDIA 1050 Ti or AMD RX 550

What shall it take to run 4k at an acceptable frame rate? Microsoft don’t say, but you can download the demo yourself to find out. Can you run it? Check your setup against the Forza Motorsport 7 system requirements.

Original Story, August 21:It seems like some of the new reveals for Forza Motorsport 7 were kept until after the Microsoft Gamescom conference, as a blogpost on the Forza Motorsport 7 site, caught by VG247, has revealed more information ahead of the game’s release in October.

The key thing here is that the game’s going to be getting a demo, although details on it are sparse. If you do want to get updates, the blogpost does say to watch the official site for details in the coming weeks.

On top of that, the 30 officially supported peripherals have been revealed, here’s the full list:

Xbox 360 Controller Xbox One Controller Xbox One Elite Controller Xbox One S/X Controller Dual Shock 4 CSR CSR Elite ClubSport V2 ClubSport V1 CSL ClubSport V2.5 G29 Driving Force Pro G25 Driving Force GT G27 MOMO G920 RGT T100 T500 RS T300 Ferrari T300 Ferrari GTE T300 Ferrari Int T300 RS T300 RS GT T150 T150 Pro TS-PC Racer TX 458 TX Leather 458 Spider TMX TMX Pro TS-Xbox Mad Catz Pro



Unfortunately, none of those are Guitar Hero controllers, but you can use one to play the game, apparently.