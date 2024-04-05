A classic PlayStation mech tactics game comes to PC this month

The classic mech tactics game Front Mission 2 arrives on PC later this month. We’ll be getting the Remake version that launched for the Nintendo Switch last October, which includes a few basic updates but otherwise is functionally identical to the 1997 original. The Front Mission 2 Remake PC release date is set for April 30, and you’ll be able to pick it up on all the major PC games storefronts.

Front Mission 2 is a turn-based strategy game that follows a group of soldiers who pilot giant mecha called wanzers. It’s of a piece with other RPG tactics games from the era, such as Final Fantasy Tactics and Tactics Ogre, only here you get robots armed with racks of missiles and laser pistols.

Front Mission 2: Remake adds improved load times, new language support, a free camera that lets you zoom in on the action, some new color and camo options for your wanzers, and modernized effects and soundtracks. As updates go, it’s pretty minimal, but the Front Mission games always had a certain charm and appeal, so if you’re a fan of the series, this is a great way to relive the PS1 glory days on PC.

When it launches, Front Mission 2: Remake will be available for PC on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG.

