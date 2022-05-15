Rumour: Halo MCC-style Gears of War collection is coming

According to a new report, Microsoft is planning a Gears of War collection in the style of the popular Halo: Master Chief Collection – which would presumably include at least the original trilogy and bring Gears of War 2 and 3 to PC at last – if the rumour is correct.

By all accounts, the Halo MCC has been incredibly successful on PC, so it wouldn’t surprise people too much if Microsoft unveiled something like a Gears of Wars Marcus Fenix Collection at the Xbox Showcase around Summer Game Fest next month. That would be a good deal for PC fans in particular, as the likes of Gears of War 2, 3, and Judgement – by Outriders and Bulletstorm developer People Can Fly – are not easily available on our platform.

The report of a Gears of War collection comes via the latest episode of the XboxEra podcast (thanks, VGC), particularly through leaker Nick ‘Shepshal Nick’ Baker. Baker had discussed the rumour of a Microsoft series getting a “Master Chief Collection-type treatment” on a previous podcast, but now he confirms it as a Gears of War collection.

While he doesn’t specifically name it, Baker does confirm that everyone in their chat guessed it – who were all saying Gears – and notes that Microsoft’s output recently has been all Halo, Gears, and Forza. He also says that the collection is coming this year, and will likely be announced at Summer Game Fest.

While a lot of rumours come out of the XboxEra podcast, some prove to be true – like the Quake remaster from last year or the Doom Slayer coming to Fortnite, which Epic ‘accidentally’ revealed last month along with Darth Vader and Indiana Jones. We’ll find out next month, I guess.

Game Pass for PC Game Pass for PC Microsoft $9.99 $1 (first month) Subscribe Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Microsoft and other programs.