Genshin Impact 1.1 release date – everything we know

The new free-to-play MMO hasn’t been out in the world for all that long, but it already has a planned 1.1 update coming soon. Genshin Impact will receive a few big changes with 1.1 and although details are slightly scarce, there are a few comprehensive leaks and some official notes to go on, plus the developer roadmap laid out by Mihoyo in a blog post.

The roadmap discusses plans for the rest of the year and into 2021, including all the estimated major updates all the way up to 1.3, which is planned for February 2021. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, though, as the studio plans for version updates to occur every six weeks, with the Genshin Impact 1.1 update to include an event called Unreconciled Stars.

A recent reddit thread from user Polonoid75, breaks down a large datamine worth of the new content said to be landing very soon. Of course, it’s best practice to treat any leak or datamine with caution and imagine that not all of these features or plans will come to fruition, especially as there’s so much here. Among the potential new content are weapons, items, characters, and events. So, let’s dive into what could be coming, including the Genshin Impact 1.1 release date.

Genshin Impact 1.1 release date

Mihoyo has confirmed the Genshin Impact 1.1 release date is November 11. So, not long to wait at all. As mentioned, the studio plans to update this open-world game every six weeks.

Genshin Impact new characters

According to the datamine, there will be four new characters joining the Genshin Impact character roster in 1.1, including:

Zhongli: a five star Geo polearm user

a five star Geo polearm user Childe: a five star Hydro bow user

a five star Hydro bow user Xinyan: a four star Pyro claymore user

a four star Pyro claymore user Diona: a four star Cyro bow user

Genshin Impact new features

Although there are a bunch of smaller quality of life changes arriving with 1.1, one of the biggest and most notable features reportedly coming to the update is the reputation system. This means that each region will have its own reputation level and special rewards, with characters having their own reputation level that can be increased within areas by exploring and doing side quests, and possibly bounties and requests (although information is sparse on this). Of course, upping your reputation will provide perks and unlock goodies such as new cooking recipes and potentially skins.

Genshin Impact new items

On top of all this new information, there are also fresh weapons dropping in the 1.1 update, including five new five star weapons. The datamine also suggests that a portable cooking pot, a food bag, a portable teleporter, and regional talismans and compasses are inbound.

Genshin Impact new events and rewards

We already know that the Unreconciled Stars event will be dropping in the Genshin Impact 1.1 update, but there’s still little to no information on exactly what it’ll entail. We can speculate from the recent rumours and leaks on how you can spend event participation earnings, though, through a possible event shop using shards to purchase rewards.

So, that’s all we know about the Genshin Impact 1.1 update for now, but once more concrete information drops, we’ll be sure to update this guide. For now, check out the best Genshin Impact artifacts, and all the best Genshin Impact builds.