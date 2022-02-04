Genshin Impact gets a Raiden Shogun rerun and bartending minigame in update 2.5

While we knew that the new Genshin Impact character Yae Miko would be playing a leading role in update 2.5, we now know what else is coming our way when the next batch of content lands on February 16. Mihoyo has delved into the anime game’s new patch in its latest livestream, revealing a Raiden Shogun banner rerun alongside several new story missions and events.

We’ll be kicking off update 2.5 with a Yae Miko banner, though the second phase will involve a rerun for Raiden Shogun. The two take a leading role narratively, too, as both of them will get story quests in the new update that flesh out their character.

We’re getting some neat events, too. Of Drink A-Dreaming is a minigame that turns Genshin Impact into a bartending sim. You’ll take up the role of a bartender in Diluc’s Tavern, where you have to craft drinks to the tastes of your patrons. You have up to five ingredients to pick from, and there are several ways you can prepare the drink, too. Some patrons will be pretty straightforward with what they want, though others will require you to get creative. If you manage to create a drink to their tastes, though, you’ll unlock special dialogue to get to know them better.

You’re also getting a new Divine Ingenuity event, which is all about designing a domain with given materials. Once you’re done crafting your dream assault course, you can upload it for other players to try. Keep in mind, though, that you’ll need to be able to complete it yourself before uploading it – so you can’t be too savage.

You’re also getting another event involving exploring while being weighed down by corrosion, with certain enemies invulnerable to attack if you become too encumbered.

Mihoyo has also given us a tease of what’s to come in Genshin Impact’s 2.6 update. While Kamisato Ayato remains just a tease, for now, the devs have confirmed that we’ll be exploring The Chasm, which will be a new playable area.

Of course, we also got oodles of Genshin Impact codes during the recent stream – don’t worry, we didn’t forget. Follow the link to get your helping of free goodies.