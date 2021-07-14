Everything we know about Yae Miko in Genshin Impact

Looking for more information about Genshin Impact’s Yae Miko? Yae Miko is one of the upcoming Genshin Impact new characters, but she’s not going to be playable in the 2.0 update. Instead, she’s set to appear as one of the characters you meet in the Inazuma storyline.

She’s the chief priest – the Guuji – of the Grand Narukami Shrine on Mt. Yougou, Narukami Island – it’s the biggest shrine in Inazuma. In an official tweet from Mihoyo celebrating the 2020 New Year, it was revealed that upcoming new character Ayaka was Yae’s first guest of the year at the shrine. Like the rest of Inazuma, it’s clear that Yae Miko is heavily inspired by Japan, as Miko means ‘shrine maiden’ in Japanese.

According to Mihoyo’s description of Yae Miko, “her elegant and beautiful appearance belies an intelligent and cunning personality. She is a lady who is not easy to predict and has her own principles and methods of doing things”. Fans of Mihoyo’s Honkai Impact 3rd may recognise a resemblance between Yae Miko and Honkai’s Yae Sakura, who is also a pink-haired shrine maiden. Like Sakura, Miko is associated with foxes – she may have fox-like ears, though it could also just be her hairstyle – in the Chinese 1.5 livestream, Zhongli calls her “fox lady”. Here’s everything we know about Yae Miko.

Genshin Impact Yae Miko release date

It looks like we’ll meet Yae Miko in the 2.0 update, which launches on 21 July. However, we don’t know when she will turn up on an upcoming Genshin Impact banner – perhaps in 2.1 or even later.

Yae Miko voice actor

The Japanese voice actor for Yae Miko is the famous Ayane Sakura, known for roles such as Ochaco Uraraka in My Hero Academia, and Yae Sakura in Honkai 3rd. The Chinese voice actor for Yae Miko may be Mingya Du, who also provided the Chinese voice for Yae Sakura in Honkai 3rd.

Yae Miko element

We believe Yae Miko may wield the Electro element, as she has purple eyes and purple jewels in her ears. She is also suspected to be a five-star character, but we’re not sure what kind of weapon she’ll use.

Yae Miko rumours

Some eagle-eyed players have noted Yae Miko’s resemblance to the Thousand-Armed, Hundred Eye God statue in Inazuma. We can see the same approximate hair shape peeking from under the statue’s hood, with the exception of the ear-like hair pieces that stick out from her head. This may turn out to be a coincidence – we’ll have to wait for the Inazuma storyline to find out.

That’s everything we know about Yae Miko – we’ll keep you updated when we learn more about her. Until then, take a look at our Genshin Impact Kujou Sara guide, and everything we know about Genshin Impact Baal.