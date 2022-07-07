Genshin Impact 3.0 leak: Tighnari attacks four new Sumeru enemy types

It’s been a tough time for Genshin Impact fans who would rather avoid spoilers for the upcoming 3.0 update, but, on the other hand, those who actively seek out new details have been given an incredible amount of leaks to feast their eyes on. The most recent major leak shows off gameplay featuring Tighnari – a new Dendro character – and four unseen enemy types that will presumably make their appearance in the jungles of Sumeru.

In this footage, Tighnari uses Dendro skills and bow attacks on a Ruin Gargoyle, Electro Regisvine, Desert Rogues, and a Mushroom Raptor. Keep in mind that, since this is a leak, these may not be the official enemy names. Well, other than the Electro Regisvine, which can’t be mistaken for anything else.

The leaked gameplay clips were uploaded to Twitter by Xwides, a Genshin Impact leaker with over 80,000 followers. A YouTuber named F2P Reizu put all of the Twitter clips together into one video for easier viewing, and you can check out the video for yourself right here:

There are a few interesting points to take away from this leak, beyond simply seeing these enemies in-game. The Electro Regisvine is the most predictable enemy of the bunch since other Regisvines already exist. The Ruin Gargoyle seems to absorb and use the Dendro element to attack the player, which would make it the first Ruin enemy to interact with an element in this way. Most others only deal physical damage.

The Desert Rogues are relatively similar to Treasure Hoarders and appear to be able to throw sand in the player’s eyes, covering the screen and obscuring their vision. The most unexpected enemy is the Mushroom Raptor, as it deals damage with Dendro-infused swipes and projectiles.

Genshin Impact leakers have been providing so much more information and footage for upcoming events in the anime game than the curious fans in the community could ever ask for and, at this rate, there’s surely more to come in the near future.