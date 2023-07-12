Genshin Impact 4.0 will help you catch Crystalflies in the worst way

The Genshin Impact version 4.0 update is still weeks away, but spoilers and leaks are flying left and right, including one that suggests a Crystalfly gadget will be coming to the anime game. This is huge news for those of us who are sick of trying to get our hands on those elusive, mystical butterflies. The catch, however, is that this new Genshin Impact gadget is rumored to be incredibly inefficient.

Crystalflies always fly away as soon as they notice you, allowing them to escape capture. This is annoying because, to get the flies to respawn, you’ll need to teleport away from the area and return a short time later. The new Fontaine gadget will catch them automatically, which sounds good in theory until you hear the numbers involved.

First of all, it seems that you’ll need to collect 300 pieces of a new Fontaine ore to craft the gadget. Then, once it’s used, you’ll be able to receive just 15 Crystal Cores every seven days.

With such a long cooldown, you’re better off collecting the Crystalflies on your own. One round of farming at the Dawn Winery would net you close to that same amount in less than five minutes, which makes the gadget feel almost useless.

With that said, as with many leaks, this info is subject to change. In fact, according to earlier leaks, the required ore amount used to be 100, and the number of cores received was set to a maximum of six. Hopefully, these new numbers aren’t final either, but you can see them for yourself in this tweet from a leaker named HomDGCat.

Version 3.8 is currently allowing us to explore a limited-time mirage map before Fontaine arrives in Genshin Impact version 4.0, and there’s plenty of time for changes to be made before the new region goes live.

If you’re still trying to pull for characters in this update, check our our Genshin Impact tier list, along with the list of redeemable Primogem codes to help with your wishes.