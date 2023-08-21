Genshin Impact version 4.0 is now live and it’s giving players a chance to drastically improve their rosters through the new Mega Meka Melee event. Participate in the event and earn the limited-time currency to invite Bennett to your team for free. He is, without a doubt, the best Pyro support in the anime game, so don’t miss out on this opportunity in Genshin Impact 4.0.

Genshin Impact Mega Meka Melee goes live later this week, on Thursday August 24, and it ends on Monday September 11. And, as long as you still have some of the event currency to spend, you’ll be able to use the event shop until September 18.

A new gameplay challenge will unlock each day for the first three days of the event, and you’ll need to complete them to earn Enigmatic Copper Mainsprings. This event currency will let you invite Bennett and purchase a Crown of Insight, Primogems, ascension materials, talent books, mora, and more from the event shop.

The three gameplay challenges are all distinct, and range from simple combat tests to an underwater obstacle course.

Unrelated to Mega Meka Melee, Genshin Impact version 4.0 is also handing out a free Lynette to players who reach Adventure Rank 25. So you can get two free characters during this update, on top of whoever you decide to pull for.

Bennett is always placed high in Genshin Impact tier lists, thanks to his ability to buff ATK and heal at the same time in an AoE. He’s often placed alongside Yelan and Zhongli – two other characters who are available on banners in version 4.0. You can’t go wrong no matter who you pull for between the two of them, but Yelan is a top-tier DPS, while Zhongli has an unmatched defense.

Regardless of your choice, be sure to redeem the currently available Genshin Impact codes to earn a few more Primogems for those pulls.