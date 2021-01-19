Trying to find the best Genshin Impact Zhongli build? Zhongli caused quite the controversy when he first joined the game at the beginning of December. As a five-star Geo Polearm character, Zhongli was expected to be an extremely powerful DPS option, just like Diluc and the recently released Ganyu. Upon release, the Genshin Impact community was disappointed by his DPS abilities, prompting the developers to explain how Zhongli is supposed to be used.

Originally designed as a Geo support character, the developers announced two sets of buffs to Zhongli as well as every Geo character in the game. These changes won’t come into effect until the Genshin Impact Update 1.3 launches next month, but it’s looking like there may be room in the future for a Zhongli DPS build.

Geo characters in Genshin Impact tend to be used in support roles, and that seems to be Zhongli’s favoured role for now. Head on over to our best Genshin Impact builds for starting characters guide to see which characters pair best with Zhongli. Here’s everything you need to know about how to create the best Genshin Impact Zhongli build.

BEST GENSHIN IMPACT ZHONGLI SUPPORT BUILD

Zhongli’s Jade Shield ability from Dominus Lapidis can produce some of the best forms of protection in the game, providing you use the correct build. One aspect of Zhongli that makes him extremely powerful as a support character is his ability to create shields that scale depending on his max health. This means you can protect any of your weaker characters with shields that can withstand over 20,000 damage once set up correctly.

To improve Zhongli’s shields, focus on artifacts that contain Health, Flat HP, and Energy Regeneration. The Archaic Petro is perfect as it provides Zhongli with lots of health and increases his Geo damage at the same time. This support build does sacrifice some of the damage from Zhongli’s elemental burst. If you can make up the damage by protecting one of your DPS characters, this is definitely a worthwhile trade.

Due to the destructive power of Planet Befall, we want to regenerate plenty of energy to use this powerful ability every 12 seconds. Equip Zhongli with the Skyward Spine for the highest energy recharge rates. If that’s not possible due to the weapon’s rarity, use the Favonius Lance which gives Zhongli’s Geo attacks a nice damage bonus.

One of the downsides to healers is that you have to avoid damage before healing, whereas Zhongli’s shields activate almost instantly and prevent flinching. Without having to worry about dodging enemy attacks with your DPS characters, you can focus entirely on dealing as much damage as possible.

Zhongli’s shields can become so powerful with Chrysos, Bounty of Dominator that eventually you won’t need a dedicated healer in your party. With this constellation, Zhongli’s Jade Shield now has the ability to heal party members when taking damage, transforming him into one of the best shielders and healers in the game.

Using Zhongli in a support role allows you to safely attack with any DPS character. Klee is the perfect example of a character that heavily benefits from Zhongli’s Jade Shields, as her elemental skill is powerful but can negatively affect your party. To get the most out of this pairing, be sure to add Venti to your party to gain even more damage opportunities. Unless you manage to unlock Zhongli’s sixth constellation, you should add a healer like Qiqi to your team. Having a dedicated healer on your team will ensure your party members can survive against any powerful enemies.

GENSHIN IMPACT ZHONGLI ABILITIES

Normal attack: Rain of Stone

Normal Attack: Perform up to six consecutive spear strikes

Perform up to six consecutive spear strikes Charged Attack: Drain stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to any enemies along the way

Drain stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to any enemies along the way Plunging Attack: Attack from mid-air to strike the ground, dealing damage to enemies along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact

Elemental Skill: Dominus Lapidis

Press: Channel the power of earth to solidify into a Stone Stele, dealing AoE Geo damage. Summoned Stone Steles will resonate with other Geo Constructs in the surrounding area, dealing Geo damage to any nearby enemies. As a Geo Construct, the Stone Stele can be climbed on and used to block enemy attacks

Channel the power of earth to solidify into a Stone Stele, dealing AoE Geo damage. Summoned Stone Steles will resonate with other Geo Constructs in the surrounding area, dealing Geo damage to any nearby enemies. As a Geo Construct, the Stone Stele can be climbed on and used to block enemy attacks Hold: Causes nearby Geo energy to explode and cause the following effects Create a Jade Shield that absorbs damage depending on Zhongli’s max health. The Jade Shield also absorbs Geo damage 250% more effectively Deals AoE Geo damage Drains a large amount of Geo element from a maximum of two targets

Causes nearby Geo energy to explode and cause the following effects

Elemental Burst: Planet Befall

Zhongli summons a falling meteor to crash down on his enemies, dealing Geo damage to any enemies caught within its area of effect. The meteor also applies a Petrification status to all enemies, stopping them from moving.

Genshin Impact Zhongli Constellations

Rock, the Backbone of Earth: Increases the number of Stone Steles created by Dominus Lapidis that may exist by two

Increases the number of Stone Steles created by Dominus Lapidis that may exist by two Stone, the Cradle of Jade: Planet Befall grants nearby party members a Jade Shield when it descends

Planet Befall grants nearby party members a Jade Shield when it descends Jade, Shimmering through Darkness: Increases the level of Dominus Lapidis by three, up to a maximum of 15

Increases the level of Dominus Lapidis by three, up to a maximum of 15 Topaz, Unbreakable and Fearless: Increases Planet Befall’s AoE by 20% and increases the Petrification effect by an additional two seconds

Increases Planet Befall’s AoE by 20% and increases the Petrification effect by an additional two seconds Lazuli, Herald of the Order: Increases the level of Planet Befall by three, up to a maximum of 15

Increases the level of Planet Befall by three, up to a maximum of 15 Chrysos, Bounty of Dominator: When the Jade Shield takes damage, 40% of the incoming damage is converting into health for the current character. A single instance of health regeneration cannot exceed 8% of that character’s max health

Genshin Impact Zhongli Passive Talents

Dominance of Earth: Planet Befall deals additional damage scaling to 33% of Zhongli’s max health

Planet Befall deals additional damage scaling to 33% of Zhongli’s max health Arcanum of Crystal: Grants a 15% ore refund when crafting polearm-type weapons

Grants a 15% ore refund when crafting polearm-type weapons Resonant Waves: When the Jade Shield takes damage, it will Fortify. This effect can stack up to five times, and lasts until the Jade Shield disappears Fortified characters have 5% increased shield strength

When the Jade Shield takes damage, it will Fortify. This effect can stack up to five times, and lasts until the Jade Shield disappears

And that’s all we have on the best Genshin Impact Zhongli build. To get the most out of Zhongli’s excellent support abilities, definitely check out our best Ganyu and Diluc builds to take your party’s damage output to another level. If you’re new to the game, be sure to check out our best Genshin Impact weapons guide to discover what the best four-star weapons are.