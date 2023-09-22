The Genshin Impact version 4.1 update is right around the corner, and it’s bringing a whole new map expansion to Fontaine. A new section of map means new chests and puzzles, which leads to more opportunities to earn Primogems. Add in anniversary rewards, along with the next flagship event and Archon Quest story, and you have a lot to look forward to in version 4.1.

You can expect to earn more Primogems than you did in the current version of the anime game – this Primogem estimation includes anniversary rewards. There should be more than enough gems to give you a decent amount of pulls on the next Genshin Impact banners.

The first half of Genshin Impact version 4.1 will feature the Chief Justice of Fontaine, Neuvillette, alongside the popular (and powerful) Hu Tao. The second half of version 4.1 offers the first Cryo catalyst user, Wriothesley, and everyone’s favorite bard, Venti.

We don’t yet know how powerful the new characters will be, but overall, this looks like a strong pair of character banners. Hu Tao has almost never dropped from her high-tier DPS status, and Venti is still a useful Anemo sub DPS.

Have a look at the numbers below to see how many pulls you’ll be able to afford after collecting all the Primogems that 4.1 has to offer.

The image above comes from SoraHoshina – a mod, guide, writer, and infographic designer over on HoYoLAB. They’ve considered several Primogem sources while creating this graphic, including story quests, the battle pass, Spiral Abyss, and more.

As you can see above, free-to-play players can expect to earn about 12,940 Primogems, 22 Intertwined Fate, and 15 Acquaint Fate in version 4.1. Meanwhile, those who spend a bit of money can expect to earn about 17,400 Primogems, 26 Intertwined Fate, and 15 Acquaint Fate.

If you’re wondering what to use all these Primos on, check out our Genshin Impact tier list to find the best characters. And remember to redeem the new Genshin Impact codes for a few more gems.