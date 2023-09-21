Genshin Impact 4.1 release date, new characters, banners, and events

When is the Genshin Impact 4.1 release date? The 4.1 update continues the main story of Hoyoverse’s acclaimed anime game with two additional chapters: ‘To the Stars Shining in the Depths’ and ‘Cataclysm’s Quickening’. It also promises a bevy of new characters, banners, events, and world bosses, and we’ve collated everything into one handy guide.

The Genshin Impact 4.1 release date finds the Traveler and Paimon incarcerated in the Fortress of Meropide, an underwater prison that the exiles of the Genshin Impact Fontaine region call home. However, not all is as it seems. Instead, our iconic pair are undercover to continue the investigation into the serial disappearances of young women introduced in Genshin Impact 4.0. This update also brings with it Genshin Impact new characters that may well give our Genshin Impact tier list a good shake-up. Here’s the scoop.

Genshin Impact 4.1 release date

The Genshin Impact 4.1 release date is Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

Genshin Impact’s update schedule operates on a six-week rotation, so we can expect 4.1 to conclude on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream

The Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream aired on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Aside from the usual dissemination of Genshin Impact codes and details on what we can expect from the 4.1 update, this livestream was also a celebration of the anime game’s third-year anniversary. It included various ways that fans might wish to celebrate this milestone, such as craft and food recipes, as well as a breakdown of statistics that showcase Genshin Impact’s growth since launch.

Genshin Impact 4.1 banners

The Genshin Impact banners for the 4.1 update feature five-star characters Neuvillette and Hu Tao in phase one, followed by Wriothesley and Venti in phase two.

These banners are the debut for both Hydro Catalyst user Neuvillette and Cryo Catalyst user Wriothesley as playable units, though they have appeared in the main storyline during Genshin Impact 4.0. Five-star Anemo Bow user Venti and five-star Pyro Polearm user Hu Tao join them in banner reruns for an additional chance to pull them after their debut.

The Genshin Impact 4.1 banners are:

Decree of the Deeps (phase one) – Neuvillette

– Neuvillette Moment of Bloom (phase one) – Hu Tao

– Hu Tao Tempestuous Destiny (phase two) – Wriothesley

– Wriothesley Ballad in Goblets (phase two) – Venti

Each banner also includes boosted pull rates for three four-star characters. While these characters are yet to be confirmed, we can safely assume that they’ll complement the headline five-star characters across the banners.

If you’re still waiting to add these returning characters to your roster, we’ve got the best Genshin Impact Venti build as well as the best Genshin Impact Hu Tao build so you can decide whether they’d make a good fit for your team.

Genshin Impact 4.1 characters

Genshin Impact 4.1 is all about the Fortress of Meropide, so there’s no great surprise that the characters featured in this update are connected to its administration.

The two new characters in Genshin Impact 4.1 are:

Neuvillette

Wriothesley

Neuvillette

Neuvillette is the Chief Justice or ‘Iudex’ of Fontaine, and presides over the judicial system of Fontaine. His charged attack unleashes a Hydro torrent upon enemies – and the higher his health, the more damage it inflicts. His power stems from the Sourcewater Droplets that he generates while using his elemental skill, which he can then absorb to regenerate his health. You can learn more by participating in Neuvillette’s story quest: Diluvies Chapter.

Wriothesley

Meanwhile, Wriothesley is the Duke of the Fortress, Lord Incognito, and responsible for many of the reforms that transformed Meropide from a site of incarceration to a safe refuge for criminals. As Meropides’ administrator, Wriothesley keeps the inmates in line with a firm hand and his dark past as an underground ex-pugilist. His combat style baits his foes so he can inflict a fierce counterattack, though he also offers the chance for double the output of weapon ascension materials when crafting. You can learn more by participating in Neuvillette’s story quest: Cerberus Chapter.

Genshin Impact 4.1 events

The events featured in Genshin Impact 4.1 are:

Waterborne Poetry

Dodoco’s Bomb-Tastic Adventure

Radiant Harvest

The Peaks and Troughs of Life

Overflowing Mastery

Waterborne Poetry

This poetry gala is led by Hu Tao and Venti to promote harmony between Liyue and Mondstadt. The Waterborne Poetry event includes three limited-time challenges that reward Poetry Gala Fervor. Along with the usual Genshin Impact leveling materials, you can cash in your Poetry Gala Fervor for the Ballad of the Boundless Blue catalyst weapon, as well as Dandelion Bookmark refinement materials to upgrade it.

The Waterborne Poetry event minigames include:

Hundred-Pace Hurling Rites

Inspiration Eruption

Mending Painting Prospects

Dodoco’s Bomb-Tastic Adventure

Dodoco’s Bomb-Tastic Adventure is a minigame where you must clear a puzzle board of fish using Dodoco in order to keep Klee from growing bored. There are no big prizes for taking part in this event, though you can accrue primogems and Mora to help with pulling and leveling characters.

Radiant Harvest

Radiant Harvest tasks you with retrieving the Violetglow Jellyfish that have broken from their laboratory containment and become scattered across Fontaine. These jellyfish must be taken back to the merchant in Romaritime Harbor to save Fontaine’s oceanic ecosystem… and for rewards.

The Peaks and Troughs of Life

The Peaks and Troughs of Life is a combat challenge event, where you must assist a nervous researcher in the Beryl Region. The challenges are split into three rounds of combat, and you can outfit the characters in your purpose-built teams with buff modules, and activate the researcher’s Pressurized Impactor to unleash a devastating shockwave.

Genshin Impact 4.1 bosses

The new bosses in Genshin Impact 4.1 are:

Millennial Pearl Seahorse

Experimental Field Generator

Millennial Pearl Seahorse

Genshin Impact 4.1 introduces the Millennial Pearl Seahorse boss. This phantasmal beast can be found in a secret underwater cave in Fontaine, and defends itself with Electro abilities ranging from a close-range AoE dive, homing missiles, and an elemental beam emanating from its horn. It’s highly likely that the Millennial Pearl Seahorse boss drops level-up materials for Wriothesley or Neuvillette.

The Experimental Field Generator

The Experimental Field Generator is an upcoming world boss that originates from the Fontaine Research Institute of Kinetic Energy Engineering, though a malfunction has caused it to go haywire. It’s highly likely that the Experimental Field Generator boss drops level-up materials for Wriothesley or Neuvillette.

Now that you know absolutely everything Hoyoverse has lined up for the Genshin Impact 4.1 release date, we highly recommend checking out the Genshin Impact Fontaine reputation system for additional rewards. We’ve also got the Genshin Impact Lumidouce Bell locations if you’ve managed to acquire Genshin Impact Lynette from previous banners but are still short on the ascension materials required to get her performing at her best.