What is the best Alhaitham team comp in Genshin Impact? This long awaited five-star Dendro character looks like he’s finally making his way into the next update. Here’s how to get the most from his team.

It looks like Alhaitham’s banner isn’t far off, so if you’ve been busy gathering Alhaitham ascension materials in preparation for the next Genshin Impact banner, you’ll want to know the best team comp for this new Dendro sword user.

The best Genshin Impact Alhaitham team comp is:

Alhaitham

Zhongli / Kuki Shinobu

Raiden Shogun

Nahida

Alhaitham is the main DPS, but there are a number of ways to work him into your team. We’ve speculated on different team setups based on leaked abilities from Honey Hunter World, though this could change when the livestream airs later this week. So far, Hyperbloom and Spread look like the best elemental reactions for Alhaitham’s abilities to give him more time on the field and up his personal damage.

This comp focuses on Spread damage and makes use of all the Archons, though support characters for Alhaitham are critical, so most of these characters can be switched out for alternatives. First up we have Nahida, but you could use Dendro Traveler instead, as Dendro support.

Raiden Shogun as Electro sub-DPS is a great off-field to trigger Spread and Aggravate damage, while Zhongli is a solid support choice, we also recommend Kuki Shinobu as additional Electro support to trigger Quicken and Hyperbloom.

That’s the best Genshin Impact Alhaitham team comp, but we’ll keep this guide updated when we’ve had a chance to play as the upcoming Genshin Impact character. In the meantime, here are the best free PC games and open-world games to play this year.