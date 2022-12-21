Genshin Impact Alhaitham ascension materials

Want to farm Genshin Impact Alhaitham materials ahead of time? It looks like the highly anticipated five-star character is arriving in the next update, so here’s where to find his materials.
Fortunately we’ve already got an idea of how Alhaitham’s abilities work, and when we can expect Alhaitham’s banner in the lineup of upcoming Genshin Impact banners in one of the best free PC games.
Character ascension materials
|Ascension Phase
|Character Level
|Materials
|Mora
|1
|20
|1x Nagadus Emerald Sliver, 3x Sand Grease Pupa, 3x Faded Red Satin
|20,000
|2
|40
|3x Nagadus Emerald Fragment, 2x Pseudo-Stamens, 10x Sand Grease Pupa, 15x Faded Red Satin
|40,000
|3
|50
|6x Nagadus Emerald Fragment, 4x Pseudo-Stamens, 20x Sand Grease Pupa, 12x Trimmed Red Silk
|60,000
|4
|60
|3x Nagadus Emerald Chunk, 8x Pseudo-Stamens, 30x Sand Grease Pupa, 18x Faded Red Satin
|80,000
|5
|70
|6x Nagadus Emerald Chunk, 12x Pseudo-Stamens, 45x Sand Grease Pupa, 12x Rich Red Brocade
|100,000
|6
|80
|6x Nagadus Emerald Gemstone, 20x Pseudo-Stamens, 60x Sand Grease Pupa, 24x Rich Red Brocade
|120,000
Talent ascension materials
|Level
|Materials
|Mora
|2
|3x Teachings of Ingenuity, 6x Faded Red Satin
|12,500
|3
|2x Guide to Ingenuity, 3x Trimmed Red Silk
|17,500
|4
|4x Guide to Ingenuity, 4x Trimmed Red Silk
|25,000
|5
|6x Guide to Ingenuity, 6x Trimmed Red Silk
|30,000
|6
|9x Guide to Ingenuity, 9x Trimmed Red Silk
|37,500
|7
|4x Philosophies of Ingenuity, 4x Rich Red Brocade, 1x Mirror of Mushin
|120,000
|8
|6x Philosophies of Ingenuity, 6x Rich Red Brocade, 1x Mirror of Mushin
|260,000
|9
|12x Philosophies of Ingenuity, 9x Rich Red Brocade, 2x Mirror of Mushin
|450,000
|10
|16x Philosophies of Ingenuity, 12x Rich Red Brocade, 2x Mirror of Mushin, 1x Crown of Insight
|700,000
Alhaitham farming materials
The new Dendro sword-user should arrive in the 3.4 update, as his materials, abilities, and weapon have already been datamined via Honey Hunter World.
Pseudo-Stamens
You currently can’t farm these flowers just yet as they’re set to arrive alongside Alhaitham, but we do have a good idea of where you can find them in the future. Pseudo-Stamens can be farmed from a new boss, Setekh Wenut, level 30+ which has been described as “an eyeless predator from deep within the Great Red Sand that uses sound and vibrations to seek out its prey.”
Satin, Silk, and Brocade
First introduced in the Sumeru region, you can find Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocade from Eremite enemy drops, scaling up depending on the tier of item you’re looking for. As with similar ascension materials, you can convert lower-tiered items into higher-tiered ones. You can also get satin, silk, and brocade from the Stardust Exchange.
Sand Grease Pupa
Another ascension item arriving in the next update, this husk can be found in the deserts of Sumeru, specifically Wenut Tunnels. They have a hardened grey shell to “protect the larval bodies of the Unagi.’
Dendro ascension materials
The Nagadus Emerald chain is needed to ascend any Dendro character. The Jadeplume Terrorshroom drops these jewels, but you can also buy Dust of Azoth from Stardust exchange, you can convert other types of jewels into the new Nagadus line.
Talent ascension materials
Alhaitham’s talent ascension is Ingenuity, an item and includes Teachings, Guides and Philosophies of Ingenuity which are all available from the Steeple of Ignorance. You also need Mirror of Mushin which can be obtained from the weekly boss, Joururi Workshop.
You also need a Crown of Insight per talent you intend to take to level ten. There are eight available via offerings and many limited time Genshin Impact events have at least one on offer as well.
That’s how to farm Alhaitham’s ascension materials, for more on the new Genshin Impact characters, here how they fit into our Genshin Impact tier list, and the latest Genshin Impact codes for free primogems.