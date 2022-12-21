Genshin Impact Alhaitham ascension materials

Want to farm Genshin Impact Alhaitham materials ahead of time? It looks like the highly anticipated five-star character is arriving in the next update, so here’s where to find his materials.

Fortunately we've already got an idea of how Alhaitham's abilities work, and when we can expect Alhaitham's banner in the lineup of upcoming Genshin Impact banners.

Character ascension materials

Ascension Phase Character Level Materials Mora 1 20 1x Nagadus Emerald Sliver, 3x Sand Grease Pupa, 3x Faded Red Satin 20,000 2 40 3x Nagadus Emerald Fragment, 2x Pseudo-Stamens, 10x Sand Grease Pupa, 15x Faded Red Satin 40,000 3 50 6x Nagadus Emerald Fragment, 4x Pseudo-Stamens, 20x Sand Grease Pupa, 12x Trimmed Red Silk 60,000 4 60 3x Nagadus Emerald Chunk, 8x Pseudo-Stamens, 30x Sand Grease Pupa, 18x Faded Red Satin 80,000 5 70 6x Nagadus Emerald Chunk, 12x Pseudo-Stamens, 45x Sand Grease Pupa, 12x Rich Red Brocade 100,000 6 80 6x Nagadus Emerald Gemstone, 20x Pseudo-Stamens, 60x Sand Grease Pupa, 24x Rich Red Brocade 120,000

Talent ascension materials

Level Materials Mora 2 3x Teachings of Ingenuity, 6x Faded Red Satin 12,500 3 2x Guide to Ingenuity, 3x Trimmed Red Silk 17,500 4 4x Guide to Ingenuity, 4x Trimmed Red Silk 25,000 5 6x Guide to Ingenuity, 6x Trimmed Red Silk 30,000 6 9x Guide to Ingenuity, 9x Trimmed Red Silk 37,500 7 4x Philosophies of Ingenuity, 4x Rich Red Brocade, 1x Mirror of Mushin 120,000 8 6x Philosophies of Ingenuity, 6x Rich Red Brocade, 1x Mirror of Mushin 260,000 9 12x Philosophies of Ingenuity, 9x Rich Red Brocade, 2x Mirror of Mushin 450,000 10 16x Philosophies of Ingenuity, 12x Rich Red Brocade, 2x Mirror of Mushin, 1x Crown of Insight 700,000

Alhaitham farming materials

The new Dendro sword-user should arrive in the 3.4 update, as his materials, abilities, and weapon have already been datamined via Honey Hunter World.

Pseudo-Stamens

You currently can’t farm these flowers just yet as they’re set to arrive alongside Alhaitham, but we do have a good idea of where you can find them in the future. Pseudo-Stamens can be farmed from a new boss, Setekh Wenut, level 30+ which has been described as “an eyeless predator from deep within the Great Red Sand that uses sound and vibrations to seek out its prey.”

Satin, Silk, and Brocade

First introduced in the Sumeru region, you can find Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocade from Eremite enemy drops, scaling up depending on the tier of item you’re looking for. As with similar ascension materials, you can convert lower-tiered items into higher-tiered ones. You can also get satin, silk, and brocade from the Stardust Exchange.

Sand Grease Pupa

Another ascension item arriving in the next update, this husk can be found in the deserts of Sumeru, specifically Wenut Tunnels. They have a hardened grey shell to “protect the larval bodies of the Unagi.’

Dendro ascension materials

The Nagadus Emerald chain is needed to ascend any Dendro character. The Jadeplume Terrorshroom drops these jewels, but you can also buy Dust of Azoth from Stardust exchange, you can convert other types of jewels into the new Nagadus line.

Talent ascension materials

Alhaitham’s talent ascension is Ingenuity, an item and includes Teachings, Guides and Philosophies of Ingenuity which are all available from the Steeple of Ignorance. You also need Mirror of Mushin which can be obtained from the weekly boss, Joururi Workshop.

You also need a Crown of Insight per talent you intend to take to level ten. There are eight available via offerings and many limited time Genshin Impact events have at least one on offer as well.

That's how to farm Alhaitham's ascension materials, for more on the new Genshin Impact characters, here how they fit into our Genshin Impact tier list, and the latest Genshin Impact codes for free primogems.