The Genshin Impact version 4.1 update goes live this week, which means that it’s time for HoYoverse to announce the new roster additions coming in version 4.2. The Steambird reporter, Charlotte, will be joining the list of playable characters alongside the Hydro Archon herself, Furina. There’s no doubt that Furina is a five-star character, being an Archon, but there’s no way of telling whether or not Charlotte holds that same status.

Charlotte was first introduced back in Genshin Impact version 3.7 while we were all still finishing up our adventure in Sumeru. We could see her Cryo vision and suspected camera catalyst for some time. But ahead of the Genshin Impact 4.1 release date, we had no idea when she’d officially become playable in the anime game, given that she’s from Fontaine.

Well, now we know that we’ll have to wait at least six more weeks before we can pull for her in version 4.2. And she’s joined by Furina – a character who’s bound to be a strong Hydro addition if we look back at previous Archons for evidence.

If we had to guess, Charlotte would likely attack using the camera that she keeps with her at all times. It could be used as a catalyst-type weapon, but there’s no real way of knowing what type of role she’d fill – DPS, healer, shielder, etc.

Furina, on the other hand, is holding some sort of scepter in her recently revealed art. It looks like it could double as a sword, but we’ll have to wait and see to find out. Furina’s role is also a mystery, but Hydro characters tend to fill the support or sub DPS roles, more often than not.

If you’re taking a step back and preparing for the version 4.1 update, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact tier list to know who to pull for. And don’t forget to redeem any available Genshin Impact codes for extra Primogems.