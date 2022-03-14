Players make Genshin Impact bartender event recipes for real

There are always a lot of great events going on in Genshin Impact, the latest one turns the anime game into a bartending simulator. This Genshin Impact Of Drink A-Dreaming tasks players with making some fantastic drinks, and now the community is recreating those tasty beverages in real life. They're all non-alcoholic, incidentally.

Of Drink A-Dreaming is the latest Genshin Impact event and it's currently running in the game right now until March 21. It's basically a fun little bartending minigame where players have to create drinks based on various character requests – such as different coffee, tea, or juice mixtures.

They all sound quite delicious, which is why Reddit user electric_goldfish decided to find or recreate these drinks in real life. Some are obvious, like the “Dusk” mix of juice and tea being a regular Fruit Tea, and “Athenaeum” is just an espresso, but others seem more complicated. “Stroke of Night”, for example, is equal parts tea, milk, and coffee, which electric_goldfish suggests could be the Hong Kong “Yuen Yueng” blend.

After they posted the thread, the community got involved to find some drinks they missed – or to make suggestions of their own. For example, one user suggests that the game’s “Caramel Pinecone” is Hokkaido milk tea. There are a lot of suggestions, so check the thread if you’re feeling thirsty.

As for the Of Drink A-Dreaming event itself, after it concludes next week Genshin Impact players can expect the 2.6 update to drop a short time afterward – with a livestream likely happening later this week.

