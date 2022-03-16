Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream time – here’s when it starts

It’s nearly time to say goodbye to the era of 2.5, as developer Mihoyo confirms that the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream time is locked in for this Friday, March 18. The stream will go into detail about everything coming in Genshin Impact’s next update, including the new character Ayato and the release date.

As always, Mihoyo has kept the full details of what Genshin Impact fans can expect to see in version 2.6 under wraps, but a few big details have either leaked out or been confirmed. The biggest addition, of course, is Kamisato Ayato, Ayaka’s older brother and a blue-haired Hydro sword user. We should hopefully get confirmation of everything we expect to see in Ayato’s banner during the stream.

It also looks like Anemo-based support character Venti might get a banner rerun at some point during the 2.6 release, which will be welcome news to any players who missed him the first time around. There are also rumours that Yoimiya, Kazuha, and possibly Klee and even Ayaka herself may get rerun banners too.

Genshin Impact 2.6 Livestream Time

The Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream start time is down for March 18 at 5am PDT / 8am EDT / 12pm GMT. The stream of “Zephyr of the Violet Garden”, as Mihoyo is calling the 2.6 update, can be watched on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel at this time.

Dear Travelers, It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 03/18/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)! >>>https://t.co/iSfDaDRH9w#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/HqphZnBqJ0 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) March 16, 2022

Here’s everything we know about what’s coming in the 2.6 update, including the possible release date and the rumours about a mysterious new area called the Chasm.

