Genshin Impact Electro Traveler build, abilities, and how to unlock

The Genshin Impact Traveler – Aether or Lumine – is able to switch between Anemo and Geo talents and constellations at will, by interacting with a Statue of the Seven in Mondstadt or Liyue, respectively. When they resonate with one of these statues, their element becomes aligned with the element of the statue’s corresponding region.

The forthcoming Genshin Impact 2.0 update takes us across the sea to Inazuma, a new region inspired by Japan. Inazuma means lightning in Japanese, so it comes as no surprise that the nation worships Baal, the Electro Archon – and the Statues of the Seven in Inazuma will, presumably, imbue the Traveler with Electro powers.

Thanks to datamined information, we have a good idea of what skills our Traveler will receive from Inazuma. It remains to be seen where the Electro Traveler will land on our Genshin Impact tier list, but our first impressions are very favourable. Their abilities seem to boost energy regeneration, so we expect them to provide great support to characters like Eula.

How to unlock Electro Traveler

Details are yet to be confirmed, but we expect the Traveler will unlock their Electro powers by interacting with a Statue of the Seven in Inazuma. You can swap between Anemo, Geo, and Electro powers by interacting with a statue of that type at any time.

Electro Traveler build

The Electro Traveler is well suited to becoming a support or sub DPS. Their elemental skill is Lightning Blade, an attack that generates Abundance Amulets which restore elemental energy and increase the elemental recharge of whoever picks them up. They generate plenty of particles, making Electro Traveler an excellent energy battery. The passive talent Thunderflash reduces the cooldown of Lightning Blade whenever Abundance Amulets are picked up by the Traveler’s teammates.

If you’re focusing on sub DPS, you want Traveler’s second Electro constellation, which reduces enemies’ Electro resistance, and their sixth constellation, which boosts the damage of Falling Thunder and restores energy.

绝缘之旗印 (unofficially translated as "Hatajirushi of Isolation")

2pc: +20% Energy Recharge

4pc: Increase elemental burst damage, the extent of the increase being equal to 30% of Energy Recharge. Elemental burst damage can be increased by up to 75%. pic.twitter.com/7xbA787Sqw — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) June 7, 2021

As for weapons, The Lion’s Roar sword increases damage against opponents affected by Pyro or Electro by 20%. Festering Desire is also an excellent choice, as it increases elemental skill damage by 16% and elemental skill crit rate by 6%, and has an energy recharge % as its secondary stat. There are a few excellent choices for artifacts; the Thundering Fury four-piece boosts your Electro damage substantially, and Noblesse Oblige buffs elemental burst damage, too. The new Inazuman artifact set looks very well suited, too: the Seal of Insulation increases elemental burst damage and gives you extra energy recharge.

A look at Electro Traveler's abilities

[Note that this could be slightly broken or incomplete]#GenshinImpact #Inazuma pic.twitter.com/a8nqIM48oM — abc64 (@abc64real) June 10, 2021

Electro Traveler abilities

Normal attack: Foreign Thundershock

Normal Attack : Perform up to five rapid strikes

: Perform up to five rapid strikes Charged Attack : Consumes a certain amount of stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes

: Consumes a certain amount of stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing area-of-effect damage upon impact

Elemental Skill: Lightning Blade

Unleashes three swift thunder shadows that deal Electro damage to opponents and leave an Abundance Amulet behind after hitting an opponent. Two Abundance Amulets can be created initially. Using this skill will reset any Abundance Amulets that were generated.

Abundance Amulets

When a character is near an Abundance Amulet, they will absorb it and obtain the following effects:

Restore elemental energy

Increase energy recharge

Elemental Burst: Bellowing Thunder

You call upon the protection of lightning, knocking nearby opponents back and dealing electro damage to them.

Lightning Shroud

When your active character’s normal or charged attacks hit opponents, they will call Falling Thunder forth, dealing electro damage. When Falling Thunder hits opponents, it will regenerate energy for that character. One instance of Falling Thunder can be generated every 0.5 seconds.

Electro Traveler passive talents

Thunderflash: When another nearby character in the party obtains an Abundance Amulet created by Lightning Blade, Lightning Blades’ cooldown is decreased by 1.5 seconds.

When another nearby character in the party obtains an Abundance Amulet created by Lightning Blade, Lightning Blades’ cooldown is decreased by 1.5 seconds. Resounding Roar: Increases the Energy Recharge effects granted by Lightning Blades’ Abundance Amulet by ten percent of the Traveler’s Energy Recharge.

Electro Traveler constellations

Spring Harvest Thunder: The number of Abundance Amulets that can be generated using Lightning Blade is increased to three.

The number of Abundance Amulets that can be generated using Lightning Blade is increased to three. Violet Vehemence: When Falling Thunder created by Bellowing Thunder hits an opponent, it will decrease their Electro resistance by 15% for eight seconds

When Falling Thunder created by Bellowing Thunder hits an opponent, it will decrease their Electro resistance by 15% for eight seconds Distant Crackling: Increases the level of Bellowing Thunder by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the level of Bellowing Thunder by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Fickle Cloudstrike: When a character obtains a Abundance Amulet generated by Lightning Blade, if this character’s Energy is less than 35%, the Energy restored by the Abundance Amulets is increased by 100%.

When a character obtains a Abundance Amulet generated by Lightning Blade, if this character’s Energy is less than 35%, the Energy restored by the Abundance Amulets is increased by 100%. Clamour in the Wilds: Increases the Level of Lightning Blade by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Lightning Blade by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. World-Shaker: Every two Falling Thunder attacks triggered by Bellowing Thunder will increase the damage dealt by the next Falling Thunder by 100%, and will restore an additional one energy to the current character.

That’s everything we know about the Electro Traveler – if you’re eager for more information on the next Genshin Impact update, check out our Inazuma guide, and find out more about the new Genshin Impact characters who will appear on the next Genshin Impact banner.