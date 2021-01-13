The best Genshin Impact Ganyu build

Looking for the Genshin Impact Ganyu build? Ganyu is the latest character to join Genshin Impact’s roster, bringing the total number of characters up to 28. This five-star character specialises in ranged combat, making her effective in a DPS or support role. Ganyu is a Cryo archer, allowing her to keep enemies at bay by freezing them while staying safe at a distance.

The 1.2 update also introduces the Dragonspine region, an icy location filled with plenty of frosty minions. Ganyu’s cryo abilities work against the enemies in this region, but you’ll find that pyro/fire characters fare significantly better against cryo minions. Be sure to check out our best Genshin Impact builds for starting characters guide which includes a build for Outrider Amber, a pyro character.

Whether you want to focus on a high DPS build revolving around critical hits, or you prefer to play it safe by turning Ganyu into a support character, Ganyu can truly do it all. Here’s what you’ll need for the best build for Ganyu in Genshin Impact.

BEST GENSHIN IMPACT GANYU DPS BUILD

This DPS build focuses on getting the most out of Ganyu’s passive talents, specifically Undivided Heart, which can be extremely powerful in the correct setup. You’ll want to equip the Wanderer’s Troupe artifact set which drastically increases Ganyu’s charged attack damage when fully assembled. Not only does this impact the Frostlake Arrow, it also grants the same damage bonus to its AoE bloom effect, dealing massive damage to multiple enemies.

If you can’t afford the full Wander’s Troupe artifact set, you should be looking for artifacts that increase your Cryo damage, critical damage, and base attacks. Regaining energy isn’t as much of a priority thanks to the Dew Drinker constellation which quickly replenishes two energy after firing a Frostlake Arrow.

As for Ganyu’s weapon, we’ve gone with Amos’ Bow to deal as much damage as possible. This bow increases normal and charged damage by 12%, perfect for the bloom effect on Ganyu’s Frostlake Arrows.

BEST GENSHIN IMPACT GANYU SUPPORT BUILD

Ganyu’s Cryo abilities allow her to be useful to the team while not being in active combat, making her a strong pick as a support character. That’s not to say Ganyu won’t be pitching in with lots of damage, but you can easily freeze enemies to give your other party members some uninterrupted attacks.

In order to get the most out of Ganyu’s Cryo abilities, equip the Blizzard Strayer artifact set which heavily boosts Cryo damage. Acquiring the full Blizzard Strayer set will increase your party’s critical hit rate by 20%, and that rises by an additional 20% if the enemy is frozen. This can be increased even further by using the Skyward Harp to increase your critical damage by 20%.

Though Ganyu can be used as a support character, her skill set is optimised for dealing huge amounts of damage. We’d recommend sticking to the DPS build as Ganyu’s damage output is almost unrivalled at the moment.

GENSHIN IMPACT GANYU ABILITIES

Normal attack: Liutian Archery

Normal Attack: Fire six consecutive shots with a bow

Charged Attack: Fire a more precise Aimed Shot with increased damage. Depending on how long the attack has been charged, the charged attack will feature a unique effect Charge Level 1: Fires off an icy arrow that deals Cryo damage Charge Level 2: Fires off a Frostlake Arrow that blooms after hitting its target, dealing AoE Cryo damage



Elemental Skill: Trial Of The Qilin



Ganyu dashes backwards, freezing enemies where they stand and dealing AoE Cryo damage. She also leaves behind an Ice Lotus which taunts enemies, forcing them to attack it until it eventually blooms, dealing more AoE Cryo damage. The endurance of the Ice Lotus scale’s to Ganyu’s max health.

Elemental Burst: Celestial Shower

Ganyu summons a Sacred Cryo Pearl, dealing Cryo damage to any enemies that stand within its AoE range.

Ganyu Constellations

Dew Drinker: Enemies that take damage from a Charge Level 2 Frostlake Arrow Bloom lose 15% of their Cryo resistance for six seconds. Landing a hit from one of these arrows will restore two Energy for Ganyu. This effect only occurs once per shot

The Auspicious: Trial Of The Qilin gains one additional charge

Cloud Strider: Increases the level of Celestial Shower by three, up to a maximum upgrade level of 15

Westward Sojourn: Enemies taking damage from Celestial Shower will take increased damage, starting from 5% and increasing by 5% every three seconds. This effect caps at 25% and lingers for an additional three seconds after the Celestial Shower ends

The Mericul: Increases Trial Of The Qilin by three, up to a maximum upgrade level of 15

The Clement: Using Trial Of The Qilin will cause the next Frostflake Arrow shot within 30 seconds to not require charging

Ganyu Passive Talents

Undivided Heart: After firing a Frostflake Arrow, the critical rate of subsequent Frostflake Arrows and their bloom effects is increased by 20% for five seconds

Harmony between Heaven and Earth: Celestial Shower grants 20% Cryo damage bonus to active party members in the AoE

Preserved for the Hunt: Grants a 15% ore refund when crafting bow-type weapons

And that’s everything you need to know about the best Genshin Impact Ganyu build. If you’ve just unlocked Ganyu and you want to know which characters pair well with her, definitely check out our best Genshin Impact characters guide – and if you’re in the market for weapons, our Genshin Impact weapons guide will help you kit out your new teammate.