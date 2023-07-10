Genshin Impact Joyeux Vouchers locations – unlock primogems and more

Want to find the Genshin Impact Joyeux Vouchers locations? It’s time for you to group up with Klee and a few other familiar faces to participate in the Secret Summer Paradise. During this event, knowing all Genshin Impact Joyeux Vouchers locations is fundamental to saving time if you want to put your hands on fancy rewards.

As one of the best JRPGs, Genshin Impact constantly comes up with new activities so players always have something new to do in the game. Among the Genshin Impact events, the last event during the Summer introduced a new Genshin Impact outfit for Jean and Barbara, and now it’s Kaeya’s turn to get in on the action.

Genshin Impact Secret Summer Paradise requirements

If you want to start the quests that unlock the Secret Summer Paradise, there are two prerequisites. Your Adventure Rank must be at least 18 and you must have completed Act III: Song of the Dragon and Freedom – Archon Quest Prologue.

Once you’ve unlocked the event, you start collecting the Joyeux Vouchers. These special coupons are necessary if you want to claim the Primogems as well as Kaeya’s Sailwind Shadow outfit.

Joyeux Vouchers are earned by completing challenges, opening chests, and finding special balloons spread in Valuriyam Mirage. However, each of these gives you a different quantity of vouchers.

To ensure you have enough Joyeux Vouchers to get them, you must collect at least 150 vouchers. It’s also possible to keep looking for more coupons in order to collect the remaining rewards by using the Flowing Joyspar item, earned after collecting 90 vouchers.

Genshin Impact Joyeux Vouchers locations

The locations where you can find the 150 Joyeux Vouchers needed for Kaeya’s outfit and the Primogems are as follow:

Silver Bottle Courtyard

1 – A balloon right in front of where you start on the map +4

2 – Challenge +1

3 – Common chest +1

4 – A balloon in front of a house +4

5 – Exquisite chest unlocked after defeating fungus +1

6 – Common chest following the path +1

7 – Challenge near the bridge +1

8 – Balloon +4

9 – Common chest close to a Water Droplet. +1

10 – A boat challenge+1

11 – Common chest inside a bubble of water +1

12 – Common chest inside a bubble of water close to a waterfall. +1

13 – Challenge. +1

14 – Common chest surrounded by fungi +1

15 – Common chest inside a water bubble +1

16 – Challenge close to Central Hub +1

17 – Balloon in the middle of the air close to the central area +4

18 – Precious chest inside a water bubble (needs to find the three

Water Droplet) +1

19 – Exquisite chest unlocked by activating four hydro totems +1

20 – Exquisite chest close to the water +1

21 – Exquisite Chest +1

22 – Common chest south in the area +1

23 – Balloon in front of the window at the top of a building close to the

waypoint +4

24 – Challenge beside the waypoint +1

25 – Common chest at the top of the mount +1

26 – On a flying rock. You need to raise the rock with Dendro and then

activate the Hydro totems +1

27 – Common chest can be found in the path close to the waypoint in the

Central Hub +1

28 – Luxurious chest at the highest part of the Central Hub +1

29 – Balloon in the lower part of the Central Hub +4

30 – Exquisite Chest guarded by a few enemies +1

31 – Common chest enveloped by a water bubble +1

32 – Challenge +1

33 – Common chest +1

34 – Common chest south from Central Hub, guarded by fungi and

slimes +1

35 – Challenge +1

36 – Common Chest +1

90 – Precious chest is unlocked by playing ‘Hide and Seek’ with three

Water Droplets +1

91 – Exquisite Chest unlocked after feeding the Water Droplet three times with an apple +1

Overgrown Valley

37 – Balloon in the middle of the foliage at the top of the tree +4

38 – In a bridge after you take the first Choo-Choo +1

39 – Choo-Choo challenge +1

40 – Exquisite chest inside a water bubble +1

41 – Balloon close to where you end up stopping the first Choo-Choo

+4

42 – Common chest +1

43 – Exquisite Chest guarded by fungi +1

44 – Balloon inside a water bubble +4

45 – Challenge +1

46 – Balloon inside a tent +4

47 – Common chest +1

48 – Precious chest unlocked by playing ‘Hide and Seek’ +1

49 – Exquisite chest inside a water bubble +1

50 – Balloon +4

51 – Exquisite chest +1

52 – Challenge in the middle of the Amber track +1

53 – Challenge in the beginning of the Aquamarine track +1

54 – Balloon at the top of a platform +4

55 – Precious chest unlocked by activating five hydro totems +1

56 – Balloon close to the southeast waypoint in Overgrown Valley, after riding the Choo-Choo +4

Numbers 57 to 67 can be found inside the cave – indicated by the arrow in the image – during the World Quest Capturing Light and Shadow.

57 – Common chest unlocked by the Water Droplet +1

58 – Common chest guarded by fungi +1

59 – Common chest earned by helping a water droplet inside the cave +1

60 – Balloon +4

61 – Common chest found as you unseal the streaming projectors +1

62 – Common chest you come upon as you progress through the quest +1

63 – Exquisite chest you find during the quest +1

64 – Common chest unlocked after activating three hydro totems +1

65 – Common chest during the quest +1

66 – Common chest found as you progress through the Capturing LIght and Shadow World Quest +1

67 – Luxurious chest rewarded at the end of the Capturing Light and Shadow World Quest +1

68 – Challenge +1

69 – Exquisite chest +1

70 – Balloon at the end of the Violet track +4

71 – Precious chest is rewarded after completing a quest for Jeffrey at this location +1

72 – Choo-choo challenge +1

73 – Common Chest inside a cabin +1

74 – Choo-Choo Challenge at the Violet track +1

75 – Choo-Choo Challenge at the Aquamarine track +1

76 – Challenge at one of the Aquamarine track stops +1

77 – Choo-Choo Challenge at the previous stop +1

78 – Balloon +4

79 – Common chest guarded by slimes +1

80 – Challenge close to some Water Droplets +1

81 – Balloon close to where you do the Choo-Choo tests +4

82 – Three chests you earn by completing the Choo-Choo tests +3

83 – Common chest inside a water bubble +1

84 – Balloon in the middle of the air, can use the Cerulean track to get to the giant pink flower from where you can fly to it +4

85 – Balloon below a bridge +4

86 – Common chest on top of a giant leaf +1

87 – Exquisite chest near a waterfall +1

88 – Exquisite chest +1

89 – Exquisite chest in the lower part of the area, closer to the water +1

And these are all Genshin Impact Joyeux Vouchers you need to collect in order to earn the Primogems and Kaeya’s thief outfit rewards. If you are eager to know more about what the RPG game has to offer, be sure to check our article about Genshin Impact 4.0 release date to prepare yourself for the next big update.