Genshin Impact Lantern Rite event guide 2022: how to get all rewards

Looking for a Genshin Impact Lantern Rite event guide? Lantern Rite and all its festivities have returned in the 2.4 update. The Lantern Rite festival appeared for the first time in version 1.3, and is back again this year as part of the Fleeting Colors in Flight event, with all-new challenges and rewards available.

Plenty of prizes are on offer for participating in the Lantern Rite event, including primogems, mora, and character ascension materials, but the big-ticket items are undoubtedly the free Genshin Impact outfit for Ningguang, and the ability to unlock a four-star character from Liyue for free – including one of the new Genshin Impact characters, Yun Jin.

There are four challenges available in Lantern Rite, which grant different rewards, and there are also daily login rewards to encourage you to participate in the merriment. Participating in the events earn you Lantern Rite talismans, which you can exchange for the aforementioned rewards. We’ve put together a comprehensive guide to the Lantern Rite event to help you successfully stockpile talismans and unlock the free character and outfit.

Genshin Impact Lantern Rite event times

The Lantern Rite event starts on January 25 at 10:00 server time. Lantern Rite ends on February 12 at 3:59 server time, but the event shop remains open until February 14 at 3:59.

The event unlocks in stages, as follows:

Part 1 of Fleeting Colors in Flight and stage 1 and 2 of the Afterglow Market unlocks when the event begins on January 25

Fleeting Colors in Flight part 2 unlocks on January 27

Fleeting Colors in Flight part 3, along with Afterglow Market stage 3, unlocks on January 31

In order to participate in Lantern Rite, you must be Adventure Rank 28 or above, and have completed Chapter I: Act III – A New Star Approaches, and Archon Quest Interlude Chapter: Act I – The Crane Returns on the Wind.

Genshin Impact Lantern Rite challenges

The Lantern Rite 2022 challenges are:

Flameplume Starflowers

In this challenge, players are tasked with smelting fireworks to particular specifications. To play, equip the Launch Tube gadget and select “Smelt Fireworks”.

Creating fireworks is a precise business, of course, and getting each one right is quite a challenge. When you smelt a firework, you will see several ‘parameters’ on the right side of the screen: colour, size, and height. On each parameter bar, there is a small highlighted ‘ideal zone’ that you’ll aim for as you create your firework. In order to boost particular parameters, you must switch your smelting technique on the right hand side. As you play, additional smelting techniques will be unlocked.

To make things trickier, each single smelting you perform consumes a variable amount of endurance. When you run out of endurance, that’s it – no more smelting for you, time for a sit down and a glass of water. This means you may need to calculate your strategy in advance. You also need to take the Launch Tube’s firepower level into consideration, as it gives a bonus to each smelting technique proportional to the amount of firepower you have.

Fortunately, you’ll occasionally get lucky when smelting and trigger Curious Efficacy, an effect that automatically moves the parameter you’re affecting into the ideal zone.

The rewards for your efforts include primogems, affluence talismans, hero’s wit, fireworks, mystic enhancement ore, and mora. Fireworks can also be used in the launch tube in the open world, even after the event ends.

The Great Gathering

In this challenge, you must collect materials from the Jade Chamber’s destruction, scattered across Guyun Stone Forest. The challenge takes place both on land and at sea, and Waverider Waypoints are temporarily available in the area. Some of the materials have been taken by Treasure Hoarders, so when you’re fighting them, remember you can dispel the Elite Treasure Hoarders’ defense buffs if you throw Quelling Firecrackers at them, found in boxes nearby.

There are five missions to complete in The Great Gathering:

Interrogation by Night

Curio Salvage

Midpoint Interception

Return to Safe Harbor

The Key Catch

Completing these missions rewards you with primogems, immaculate talismans, the Bountiful Year recipe, hero’s wit, mystic enhancement ore, and mora.

Wondrous Shadows

The Wondrous Shadows challenge takes place in Liyue Harbor and can be started by speaking to Yuang Rong. In this event, you rotate a lantern and figure out the correct orientation for it to cast a particular shadow on the wall. After a certain amount of time spent puzzling it out, a hint is automatically unlocked.

Rewards for completing this event include primogems, affluence talismans, hero’s wit, mystic enhancement ore, and mora.

Oceanic Defender

To complete the Oceanic Defender challenge, you must defeat Beisht, the three-headed sea monster. You’ll earn primogems, conquest talismans, hero’s wit, and mora.

Genshin Impact Lantern Rite rewards

There are three types of talismans to earn from Lantern Rite:

Affluence talismans can be spent in the stage 1 Afterglow Market

can be spent in the stage 1 Afterglow Market Immaculate talismans can be spent in the stage 2 Afterglow Market

can be spent in the stage 2 Afterglow Market Conquest talismans can be spent in the stage 3 Afterglow Market

Affluence and conquest talismans can be exchanged for a Crown of Insight, talent level-up materials, hero’s wit, fireworks, and character level-up materials.

Immaculate talismans can be exchanged for exclusive Lantern Rite furnishing blueprints.

To get the free character from Lantern Rite, you must complete the event quest “The Stars Inscribe the Year’s Wishes” by acquiring 1,000 affluence talismans and 1,000 conquest talismans. You can then exchange them and choose a four-star Liyue character: Xiangling, Beidou, Xingqiu, Ningguang, Chongyun, Xinyan, Yun Jin, or Yanfei.

To get Ningguang’s outfit, Orchid’s Evening Gown, you must obtain 2400 affluence talismans, 2200 immaculate talismans, and 1800 conquest talismans.

That's all there is to it – if you're wondering what awaits in future updates, take a look at our Genshin Impact 2.5 guide. If you're saving your primogems for upcoming characters, be sure to keep an eye out for Genshin Impact codes, particularly when the next livestream airs.