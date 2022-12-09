Genshin Impact 3.4 release date speculation, new events, and banners

The Genshin Impact 3.4 release date is set to be the first big update of the new year, rumoured to include a desert region featuring a boss, new characters, and much more.

Fans of the free PC game might be confused about the addition of a new desert area as we were introduced to Sumeru not that long ago. If the leaks are true, the 3.4 and 3.6 updates are going to expand the Sumeru region drastically, potentially covering up to 60% of the playable Teyvat map. Here’s everything we know about the Genshin Impact 3.4 release date so far.

Genshin Impact 3.4 release date speculation

The Genshin Impact 3.4 release date is most likely going to be January 18. Between the 3.0 and 3.3 updates, the developers shortened the time between updates from the regular six week cadence down to five weeks. Now that the schedule is back to six weeks, we can expect the special program livestream to take place on January 6.

Genshin Impact 3.4 Sumeru expansions

The new sand region is rumoured to expand Sumeru by tripling the amount of land it currently takes up. In a now-deleted tweet from Genshin Impact leaker Blank, the first expansion is going to arrive in 3.4 alongside the Sandworm Cave which contains a special boss. This boss is rumoured to be part of the ‘Sandworm Dodge Challenge’, an event which rewards players with a free sword.

Blank claims the third and final expansion to Sumeru is going to arrive in the 3.6 update – this area is set to contain the Dendro Dragon’s Cave and Dendro Archon’s Lake locations.

Genshin Impact 3.4 new characters and banners

According to known leaker Ubatcha, the two Genshin Impact new characters rumoured to join the anime game are Alhaitham and Yaoyao. YayYao used to study as a chef under Xiangling before she became Ganyu’s assistant, but we haven’t ever seen her in-game. There’s a lot of conflicting information about Yaoyao, but she’s said to be a four-star polearm user.

Returning players may recognise Alhaitham as one of the NPCs from the Sumeru story quests – he’s part of the Sumeru Akademiya, the most prestigious institute in Teyvat. Data miner naevis claims Alhaitham is going to play like a Dendro version of Keqing, which sounds like he’s going to be a DPS character with fast attacks and quick cooldowns on his elemental skill and burst.

Genshin Impact 3.4 banner reruns

Judging by deleted posts by Uncle Lu and Sagiri, two respected Genshin Impact leakers, Hu Tao is coming back in a rerun banner in 3.4. The last time Hu Tao featured on a banner was back in November 2021. As one of the best characters on our Genshin Impact tier list, it’s no surprise that Hu Tao’s banner rerun would be highly anticipated by the Genshin community.

Genshin Impact 3.4 outfits

While the skins system isn’t utilised as much as fans would like in Genshin Impact, every few months a new outfit becomes available. Ubatcha’s 3.4 leaks claim Lisa and Ayaka are going to receive new Genshin Impact outfits, most likely related to the Lantern Rite event that may take place sometime during the 3.4 update.

That’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.4 release date. Now that you know about some of the characters that may arrive in the update, it’s time to start hoarding those primogems. Take a look at our Genshin Impact codes guide to stock up on as many primogems and mora right away. We also have a guide on the Genshin Impact Genius Invokation card game if you haven’t tried out this new mode in the 3.3 update.