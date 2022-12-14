Genshin Impact leaker Ubatcha gives statement after HoYoverse subpoena

Prominent Genshin Impact leaker Ubatcha has recently put out a statement following the legal action that the anime RPG's publisher Cognosphere has taken

Genshin Impact leaker Ubatcha gives statement after HoYoverse subpoena: anime girl with pink hair surrounded by fire
Well-known Genshin Impact leaker Ubatcha has announced on Twitter that they’ve decided to quit, as a follow-up to the legal action taken against them. The anime game‘s publisher, Cognosphere, issued a subpoena and DMCA takedown notice about a week ago in response to Ubatcha’s many leaks found inside the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord server – a community hub that contains over 270,000 users.

In their statement, Ubatcha claims they still haven’t been directly contacted by HoYoverse yet, which is understandable since the Cognosphere subpoena and DMCA notice were issued to Discord itself. The publisher reportedly wants Discord to reveal information on “Ubatcha’s name, address, telephone number, and any email addresses connected to the Discord account Ubatcha#2791.”

Ubatcha also goes on to say that, before legal action was taken, they received a message on Discord in August that allegedly warned against sharing leaked content. In response, Ubatcha ceased their regular posts on Discord. The complicated part here is that Ubatcha is the admin of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor server, and the server continued to repost leaks until legal action was taken earlier this month.

According to Ubatcha, Discord did not explain which specific content needed to be removed from the server, so the leaker claims to have removed all content that could be considered copyright infringement.

You can read the whole statement in this Twitter thread, which also includes a response from Ubatcha declaring that they will no longer be leaking any Genshin Impact content in the future. This should come as no surprise given how serious the situation has become.

Genshin Impact version 3.4 is over a month away, but leaks are still coming in despite the fact that a few other big names seemed to have called it quits alongside Ubatcha. The upcoming Genshin Impact events will include the annual Lantern Rite along with the addition of two new Dendro users, Alhaitham and Yaoyao.

