Genshin Impact leak lists Hu Tao rerun and Alhaitham release in 3.4

This Genshin Impact leak suggests that a Hu Tao rerun will arrive alongside Alhaitham’s release in the anime game‘s version 3.4 update. HoYoverse has stated that version lengths will go back to six weeks after version 3.2, so eager fans will likely be waiting until January to pull for those highly-anticipated five-star characters.

Hu Tao is one of the most popular characters in the game, but she’s only had one rerun thus far. She joined the roster in version 1.3, then came back in version 2.2, which went live last October. So, it’s been over a year since Hu Tao’s previous banner. With that being said, she’s still sitting comfortably at the highest rank in the Genshin Impact tier list.

Hu Tao is a Pyro polearm user who excels at single-target damage with an elemental burst that can hit foes inside a small AoE. She usually dominates the Spiral Abyss challenges and is an excellent choice if you’re struggling to find a solid main DPS.

Alhaitham, on the other hand, is a newcomer who has played a prominent role in the Sumeru Archon Quests, but hasn’t been released as a playable character. We know he’s a Dendro sword user, but there aren’t any details floating around about his abilities just yet.

Additionally, it appears that the new Dendro polearm user, Yaoyao, will also be joining the roster in version 3.4 as a four-star character. However, even less is known about her since she hasn’t yet appeared in-game like Alhaitham.

The leaked list comes from the usually-reliable SaveYourPrimos Twitter account and website. They base their list on data-mined information and trusted sources, and you can find said sources by scrolling down their webpage.

Version 3.4 won’t be going live for quite some time, so in the meantime, you can prepare for Genshin Impact version 3.3 by reading our guides on Scaramouche ascension materials, Faruzan ascension materials, and the Genius Invokation TCG.