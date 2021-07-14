Want to know how Mystic Offering works in Genshin Impact? The Mystic Offering system allows players to trade in their unwanted five-star artifacts in exchange for artifacts from a specific set. This might not sound too appealing for new players, but experienced players with stacked inventories may appreciate what this system offers. You can pick from four different artifact sets, ensuring you receive an artifact you actually want.

The exchange rate is three artifacts for one random artifact in the specified set. If you select the Gladiator’s Finale set and you trade in nine artifacts, the game gives you three Gladiator’s Finale artifacts back. From what we’ve seen from the leaked Mystic Offering footage, you cannot receive duplicate artifacts when exchanging multiple artifacts. We strongly advise trading in multiple artifacts at one time to avoid receiving duplicates.

Genshin Impact 2.0 introduces a number of important quality of life changes for all players, including the new Epitomised Path system, gardening in the Serenitea Pot, and more. The Inazuma region is becoming available to explore, and Sayu, Yoimiya, and Ayaka will be joining the game as playable characters.

WHAT ARE THE CURRENT ARTIFACT SETS?

Judging by the leaked footage, players have four artifact sets to pick from when the Mystic Offering service becomes available.

The current artifact sets available in the Mystic Offering system are:

Gladiator’s Finale

Wanderer’s Troupe

Bloodstained Chivalry

Noblesse Oblige

ALL GENSHIN IMPACT FIVE-STAR ARTIFACT SETS

Here are all of the five-star artifact sets that could appear in the Mystic Offering system:

Archaic Petra

Blizzard Strayer

Bloodstained Chivalry

Crimson Witch of Flames

Emblem of Severed Fate

Gladiator’s Finale

Heart of Depth

Lavawalker

Maiden Beloved

Noblesse Oblige

Pale Flame

Retracing Bolide

Tenacity of the Millelith

Thundering Fury

Thundersoother

Viridescent Venerer

Wander’s Troupe

That’s everything there is to know about the Mystic Offering system in Genshin Impact. Find out which artifacts you should aim for by checking out our best Genshin Impact builds guide. Artifacts are crucial in allowing certain characters to reach their true potential; discover which characters are the best in the game by reading our Genshin Impact tier list.