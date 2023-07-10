Get Genshin Impact Primogems by taking photos with your friends

The Genshin Impact version 3.8 update just went live last week, and this new Remembrances of a Shared Journey event is asking for photos and/or videos from your shared experiences in the anime game. HoYoverse wants you to share screenshots or create clips of you and your friends in co-op for a chance to win up to 1,200 Primogems in this Genshin Impact submission contest.

The contest is live now and it’ll last until July 24, which will give you plenty of time to pick just the right pictures or clips to use for your submissions. The two categories -p hoto and video – are separate, so you’ll need to make two different submissions if you want a chance to win more than one prize.

To enter the contest, submit your photo or video on Twitter, Facebook, Tik Tok, YouTube, or VKontakte on a public account with the hashtags #JourneyRemembrance and #GenshinImpact.

You’ll also need to tag each of your friends who appear in the submission, along with their UIDs . However, only a minimum of two players and a maximum of four players can be present in the photo or clip that you use.

The event results will be announced on August 8, and you have a look at the Remembrances of a Shared Journey event page for more info. Here are all of the prizes for both video and photo submissions:

Video Category:

First Prize (one winner) – 1,200 Primogems

Second Prize (two winners) – 800 Primogems

Third Prize (three winners) – 300 Primogems

Photo Category:

First Prize (one winner) – 800 Primogems

Second Prize (two winners) – 600 Primogems

Third Prize (three winners) – 160 Primogems

Version 3.8 still has about five weeks left, so you’ll get to enjoy the new mirage map for a while before we get introduced to Fontaine in Genshin Impact version 4.0.

If you’re looking to pull for new characters in this update, check out our Genshin Impact tier list for pointers. And remember to redeem all of the available Primogem codes as well.